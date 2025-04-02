Groundbreaking Book Art Royalty being Adapted to Film; Includes Historic First Art Moon Landing on Space X Falcon 9, and Rise of Innovative +AI She Pioneered

- New York Daily News

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Legendary Art Curator Stacy Engman Launches Groundbreaking Book, Art Royalty - The Novel. Publication Serves As a Testament to Her Innovation & Vision in the Art World

Stacy Engman, the visionary celebrity art curator and icon in the art sphere, announces the release of her much-anticipated book, "Art Royalty." The book not only chronicles her journey from the hallowed halls of the Sotheby's Institute of Art in London, but captures her revolutionary impact on the art and crypto markets to today. Edited by Pat Hackett of The Andy Warhol Diaries, the book creates new dimensions for understanding, appreciating, and collecting art.

Engman's contributions extend beyond art curation; her strategies have reshaped how art is valued and consumed. Her work with major corporations like BMW, SpaceX, and Samsung underscores her role as a thought leader and influencer, reinforced by her regular speaking engagements at high-profile events, such as Art Basel and Davos.

The Art Index (+AI) that she pioneered is the largest archive of art Masterworks on the Blockchain, with a collector floor price of 1% of auction estimates, which has energized a massive new collector base including hedge funds, pension funds, and collectors looking for appropriate longterm holdings and to enjoy the Usage Rights in addition to market gains, which allows for Archival Print Canvas or digital display via screens. The Art Index (+AI) has been called“the Bloomberg or NASDAQ of the artworld” by New York Daily News. #google_vignette

Highlights from Art Royalty Include:

Cryptocurrency and Art: Engman's tells the story of integrating traditional art into the blockchain, significantly influencing market trends, and establishing new benchmarks for valuations.

Creating Trends with The Art Index: The Art Index-the NASDAQ or Bloomberg for the art world-transforms valuations in the art market previously thought impossible.

Cultural Impact: The book describes exhibitions and projects at renowned institutions, like MOMA, the Guggenheim, and the Andy Warhol Museum, where Engman has curated shows blending traditional and digital art.

The Next Frontier: Engman highlights her latest venture, where holdings of The Art Index are brought to the moon via SpaceX's Odysseus Mission.

Availability: Art Royalty is available for purchase now on Amazon , and soon at major bookstores, online retailers, and select art galleries worldwide.

About Stacy Engman: An alumna of the prestigious Sotheby's Institute of Art, Stacy Engman has redefined the intersection of art, fashion, and technology. Known for her pioneering work in combining sunglasses with gems and tiaras, her signature "sunglasses-tiaras" line, known as Art Royalty, has become a hallmark of luxury and innovation. Her transition into the crypto art world was marked by her groundbreaking move to tokenize Old Masters on the blockchain, creating a new financial sector dubbed the Bluechip Indicator by Wall Street.

Art Royalty The Novel is now available on Amazon

See The Art Index +AI

Official Book Website (Screenplay in development for film, featuring many famous artist cameos and real artworld ephemera)

Most Expensive NFT Stacy Engman Art History NFT Project - NFT 2023

