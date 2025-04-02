Ace Equipment Co. Reports Record Sales In 2024 Thanks To Strategic Investments In Logistics

Strategic Investments in Logistics and Smart Sourcing Drive Record Sales for Ace Equipment in 2024

GA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ace Equipment Co. has had a banner year in 2024, with record-breaking sales driven by smart sourcing, a retiree buyout program, and a major investment in trucks and trailers for in-house delivery. In an exclusive interview, William Eunice, CEO of Ace Equipment Co., shares how these strategies have positioned the company as a leading supplier of used farm and construction equipment across the U.S.Tracking down William Eunice for this interview wasn't easy-he's constantly on the move, whether attending auctions, managing logistics , or overseeing deliveries. But when Emily Dawson, Senior Agriculture & Equipment Industry Reporter, finally caught up with him, he had plenty to say about Ace Equipment's recent success.Investing in Logistics to Boost Sales"One of the biggest factors in our growth this year has been our investment in logistics," says Eunice. "We purchased trucks and trailers so we could handle deliveries ourselves. This has allowed us to offer extremely competitive shipping rates, especially for out-of-state buyers, which has significantly expanded our reach. Now, customers know they can get high-quality equipment from us without the hassle or high costs of third-party shipping."The Power of Auctions and Smart SourcingAce Equipment Co. has also capitalized on strategic equipment sourcing by staying active at auctions nationwide."We attend a lot of auctions to find the best equipment at the best prices. That way, we can pass the savings on to our customers while keeping our inventory fresh and diverse," Eunice explains.Helping Retiring Owners & Growing InventoryAnother key to Ace Equipment's success is its retiree buyout program, which allows retiring farmers and contractors to sell their equipment directly to the company."This program helps people transition into retirement while giving us access to well-maintained machines that are still in great working condition. It's a win-win for everyone," says Eunice.Looking AheadWith a strong 2024 behind them, Ace Equipment Co. is set on expanding even further in 2025."We're going to keep growing our logistics network, sourcing high-quality equipment, and making sure our customers get the best deals and service," Eunice says. "Our goal is to make buying equipment as easy and cost-effective as possible for farmers and contractors across the country."For more information, visit .- Emily Dawson, Senior Agriculture & Equipment Industry Reporter

