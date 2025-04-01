CCTV4: CMG Launches Expert Committee On South China Sea Studies And Releases Southeast Asia Perceptions Report On The South China Sea

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Wu Shicun, Member of the Committee and Chairman of Huayang Research Center for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance, stated that CMG Expert Committee on South China Sea Studies brings together multidisciplinary and multinational experts specializing in marine-related research, and that this new collaboration mechanism and platform will elevate policy discussions and intellectual exchanges in the South China Sea region to new heights.

Ong Tee Keat, also Member of the Committee and former Minister of Transport of Malaysia, as well as President of the Belt and Road Initiative Caucus for Asia Pacific, remarked that China-ASEAN cooperation serves as a successful model of regional integration and multilateralism, and that the launch of the Committee is highly timely. Peter T.C. Chang, Member of the Committee and visiting senior fellow, ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, Singapore, emphasized that Southeast Asian nations should determine their regional destiny independently and autonomously by upholding the principle of an "ASEAN-centric" order.

On the same day, CMG also launched the Southeast Asia Perceptions Report on the South China Sea. Academically supported by the Global Public Opinion Research Center at Renmin University of China, the report analyses public opinion polls and sentiment data collected from citizens in six Southeast Asian countries-Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. The findings indicate that the people of these nations have expressed a high level of recognition for resolving the South China Sea issues through diplomatic channels and dialogue. They are generally wary and concerned about external forces' intervention in the South China Sea. They also look forward to cooperation with China in the region.

Link of Southeast Asia Perceptions Report on the South China Sea:

SOURCE CCTV4