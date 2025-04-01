CTA Construction Managers Begins Construction On New Net Zero Fort River Elementary School

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Emphasizing Amherst's commitment to sustainability, Donna DiNisco, President of DiNisco Design, the firm that designed the school said, "The new school is designed as a Net Zero energy building. It will feature both building-mounted and canopy-mounted photovoltaic panels, alongside a ground source heat pump mechanical system supported by 85 geothermal wells. These innovations ensure that the facility will generate 100% of its energy needs on-site, aligning with the town's environmental goals." DiNisco Design has also successfully collaborated with CTA Construction Managers to complete many other schools over the past two decades.

"The project has been meticulously planned to ensure fiscal responsibility. Construction bids were opened on September 17, 2024, with CTA Construction Managers LLC of Waltham, Massachusetts, submitting the lowest bid at $73.48 million, contributing to total project savings of $4.8 million to date," said Paul Bockelman, Amherst Town Manager.

"We broke ground last month and our crews have been working on concrete building foundations to be followed shortly by erection of the steel structure. The new school is expected to open its doors to students in the fall of 2026. Demolition of the existing structure will follow, with all remaining site work projected to conclude by late spring/early summer 2027," said Jeff Hazelwood, Principal at CTA Construction Managers.

This project represents a significant milestone in Amherst's dedication to providing top-tier educational facilities while promoting environmental sustainability.

