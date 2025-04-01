CTA Construction Managers Begins Construction On New Net Zero Fort River Elementary School
"The project has been meticulously planned to ensure fiscal responsibility. Construction bids were opened on September 17, 2024, with CTA Construction Managers LLC of Waltham, Massachusetts, submitting the lowest bid at $73.48 million, contributing to total project savings of $4.8 million to date," said Paul Bockelman, Amherst Town Manager.
"We broke ground last month and our crews have been working on concrete building foundations to be followed shortly by erection of the steel structure. The new school is expected to open its doors to students in the fall of 2026. Demolition of the existing structure will follow, with all remaining site work projected to conclude by late spring/early summer 2027," said Jeff Hazelwood, Principal at CTA Construction Managers.
This project represents a significant milestone in Amherst's dedication to providing top-tier educational facilities while promoting environmental sustainability.
About CTA Construction Managers LLC
CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $1.7 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit:
Press Contact:
CTA Construction Managers
781-786-6600
SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment