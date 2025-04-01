DIX Developments Closes $74 Million Acquisition Of 1,134 Acres In Palm Bay's Ashton Park

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- James Dicks, CEOLAKE MARY,, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DIX Developments LLC, through its affiliate Palm Bay Land Group, has completed the $74 million acquisition of 1,134 acres in southeast Palm Bay. This transaction represents the second of three planned acquisitions that will fully assemble the 1,568-acre Ashton Park , a $2.5 billion mixed-use development poised to redefine Florida's Space Coast.This newly acquired land-purchased from the Logan and Lee families-will include:. 3,104 Single-Family Lots. 711 Townhome Lots. 78 Acres of Commercial and Retail Space“Dan Logan was instrumental in getting this property closed,” said James Dicks, CEO of DIX Developments.“It takes an immense amount of cooperation between buyer and seller to bring a project of this scale to closing.”Located along Micco Road, Ashton Park has been annexed into the City of Palm Bay and rezoned as a Planned Unit Development (PUD). At full buildout, Ashton Park will feature:. 3,815 Single-Family Lots. 1,037 Apartments. 1 million Square Feet of Commercial/retail. A 133-Acre Town Center (Final phase closing April 15, 2025)Jake Wise of Melbourne-based Construction Engineering Group continues to lead the engineering efforts, while Cristian Oquendo, President of CBA – Charlan Brock & Associates, is spearheading architectural design and town center theming. Dusty Calderon of Saunders Real Estate brokered the deal.“Mr. Dusty has been instrumental in our ongoing success in sourcing great land opportunities across Central Florida,” said Dicks.“Ashton Park's full assemblage will be complete in April, and we are excited to reach this major milestone,” Dicks added.“This project is a long-term commitment to the City of Palm Bay and Brevard County, designed to meet the growing demand for jobs, housing, and commercial services.”This acquisition aligns with DIX Developments' broader strategy of expanding its footprint across Florida-from Brevard to Citrus County-north of Highway 60. The company currently controls approximately 4,900 acres, with plans for over 15,000 residential lots, 3,000 apartment units, and 3 million square feet of commercial and retail development.For media inquiries, contact:...About DIX DevelopmentsDIX Developments is a fully integrated development company specializing in residential and commercial projects across Florida. The company is actively developing over 400 single-family lots, including infrastructure and pad-ready sites, with expectations to double this number by the end of the year.Contact:DIX Developments205 S Eola DriveOrlando, FLJames Dicks, CEOPhone: 407.542.6120Email: ...

