Ultraclear® Laser-Coringtm From Acclaro Medical Wins 2025 Newbeauty Award For Best Nonsurgical Skin Removal Procedure For Younger-Looking Skin

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to receive the 2025 NewBeauty Award for our revolutionary UltraClear Laser-Coring treatment that was specially designed to combat the signs of aging and the effects of gravity with remarkable aesthetic results," said Helen Fang, Acclaro Medical's Chief Executive Officer. "UltraClear's laser-enabled tissue coring is the first fiber laser solution to use an exclusive mechanism that delivers the optimal balance of high-resolution skin resurfacing and thermal effect simultaneously in the same spot within the microchannel to precisely remove excess skin without scalpels or sutures. It is a boon for all patients of all skin tones, and particularly for the growing menopause population."

About UltraClear Cold Fiber Laser-Coring

UltraClear's Laser-Coring modality is a groundbreaking technology that triggers fast skin closure and collagen remodeling by combining fractional tissue coring and laser rejuvenation.

"The Laser-Coring mode that Acclaro Medical added to its already multi-modal UltraClear platform truly elevated my ability to safely, effectively and nonsurgically rejuvenate skin," noted laser expert Dr. Lesley Clark-Loeser of Davie, FL. "I use it to address lax upper eyelids, a lengthened cutaneous lip and jowls with great results,"

Performed in about 30+ minutes, the in-office treatment is recognized by laser authorities for its superior results with less downtime, minimal bleeding and quick healing on all skin types and patient demographics. Using a region-specific structural approach, UltraClear laser-enabled tissue coring safely produces smooth, clear and firm skin from the hairline to the clavicle and decollete.

About Acclaro Medical

Acclaro Medical is a pioneering medical technology company focused on developing cutting-edge solutions that improve patient care and redefine medical practices. With a relentless commitment to innovation and a team of dedicated professionals, Acclaro Medical continues to push the boundaries and drive positive change in the aesthetic medical laser industry. For more information, please visit

About NewBeauty

NewBeauty is the ultimate resource redefining the beauty space with its trend-driven approach-education powered with innovation. Both online and in print, NewBeauty offers readers an in-depth look at the beauty industry's latest products, cutting-edge innovations, and breakthrough technologies. UltraClear Laser-Coring award coverage appears in the Spring 2025 issue of the magazine.

