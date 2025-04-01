Dual-Sport Howard University Football Athlete Rufus Ferguson II Captures 2025 Youth National Judo Title

1st Place Junior Open Division

- Rufus Ferguson IIWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Demonstrating elite, world-class athleticism, Rufus Ferguson II made a triumphant return to the national judo stage at the 2025 USA Judo Youth National Championships, capturing silver in the IJF-Junior 100+ kg division and securing gold in the IJF-Junior Open weight category. After a multi-year hiatus from judo to focus on football, his remarkable comeback was celebrated as one of the most inspiring and talked-about stories of the tournament.Ferguson's success extended into the IJF-Junior heavyweight ranks, reaffirming that his high-performance ability transcends sport. A current freshman running back at Howard University , Ferguson balances a rigorous Division I football schedule with elite-level judo training - a feat few athletes can manage, let alone excel in.What makes Rufus Ferguson II truly rare in today's football landscape is that he is a third-generation Division I running back. He is the son of Dr. Rhadi Ferguson, a former Division I standout at Howard University, and the grandson of Rufus“Roadrunner” Ferguson, the first 1,000-yard rusher at the University of Wisconsin and a member of the Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame. The athletic lineage and standard of excellence he comes from is not just exceptional - it's historic.Much like his teammate Eden James, son of NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James, Ferguson was raised in a household where sacrifice, discipline, and the necessity of suffering were understood not just as part of sport, but as essential elements of life. That foundation is what fuels Rufus's relentless pursuit of greatness in both football and judo.With his sights set on representing Team USA at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Ferguson continues to excel at Howard University, where his unique athletic journey is supported by Head Football Coach Larry Scott. Coach Scott's willingness to accommodate and encourage Ferguson's Olympic dream has been vital to his ongoing success.“Coach Scott sees the bigger picture,” said Dr. Rhadi Ferguson.“He understands that Rufus is a once-in-a-generation athlete who doesn't just want to play - he wants to represent something greater. That kind of belief from a coach makes all the difference.”Rufus Ferguson II is more than a rising star - he is a multi-sport powerhouse, a legacy in motion, and an elite example of what happens when talent, character, and opportunity align. When asked about his achievements this weekend Rufus said, "I'm just out here doing what we do at Howard University, excel. We believe in excellence!"

