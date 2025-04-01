Florida Special Elections: Republican Candidates Face Tight Race Amid Democratic Fundraising Surge
The two congressional seats up for grabs were previously held by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Matt Gaetz , who was briefly nominated for attorney general before withdrawing. Their departures left vacancies in Florida's 1st and 6th congressional districts-both strongholds for Republicans.Democrats outspend Republicans
Despite the Republican advantage, Democrats have significantly outspent their GOP rivals.
District 1: Democrat Gay Valimont has raised $6.5 million, while Republican Jimmy Patronis has only collected $2.1 million.
District 6: Democrat Josh Weil has raised $9 million, dwarfing Republican Randy Fine's $1 million. Fine has personally injected $600,000 into his campaign to close the gap.
Democrats attribute their financial strength to grassroots anger over Trump's first two months back in office.Trump's endorsements and Republican strategy
Trump has actively campaigned for both Republican candidates. On Tuesday, he urged voters on Truth Social to back Fine, calling him an“incredible fighter.” Fine, a staunch Trump ally, has fully embraced the former president's support. Patronis, also a Trump loyalist, is relying on name recognition and the district's deep conservative roots.Weil's growing momentum among IndependentsWeil, a progressive educator and former US Senate candidate, has drawn unexpected bipartisan support. At a rally on Monday, he was joined by veterans, retirees, and even some disillusioned Republicans. His campaign slogan,“A Teacher Representing You,” has resonated with voters frustrated by partisan politics.
