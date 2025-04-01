403
TSX Makes Way Higher
Canada's main stock index moved solidly into the green on Tuesday, despite losses in communication shares but boosted by consumer issues, as investors avoided risk ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's planned reveal of reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday.
The TSX Composite Index took the“up” elevator 152.35 points to move into Tuesday afternoon at 25,069.85.
The Canadian dollar gained 0.39 cents to 69.88 cents U.S.
First Quantum Minerals said on Monday it had agreed to discontinue two arbitration proceedings related to its Cobre Panama copper mine. First Quantum shares jumped 64 cents, or 3.3%, to $19.99.
Rogers Communications dropped $2.27, or 5.9%, to $36.16, after brokerage Scotiabank cut the company's rating to 'sector perform' from 'sector outperform'.
Trump is set to announce "reciprocal tariffs" to bring U.S. tariffs to other countries' levels on Wednesday. He said on Sunday the levies will include all countries, but specific details were scant.
The announcement will come at 3 pm ET on Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Monday.
Further, the White House aides have drafted a proposal to impose tariffs of around 20% on most imports to the U.S., the Washington Post reported.
In news macroeconomic, Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI for March declined to 46.3 from February's 47.8.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange erased 1.81 points to 626.49.
All but one of the 12 TSX subgroups were in the red by noon EDT, with consumer staples ahead 1.2%, consumer discretionary stocks up 1.1%, and information technology stronger 1%.
Only telecoms missed the party, down 1.5%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 climbed to positive territory on Tuesday, in another volatile session as the market awaited clarity from President Donald Trump regarding his tariff policy rollout. Wall Street also faced pressure stemming from weaker-than-expected economic data.
The Dow Jones Industrials tallied 75.17 points to 42,076.93
The broader index regained 25.9 points to 5,637.75.
The NASDAQ hiked 159.95 points to 17,459.23
Investors got another sour reading on the economy Tuesday due to the threat of tariffs, with the Institute for Supply Management manufacturing survey coming in lighter than expected and in contraction territory. February's job openings were also slightly below estimates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration is considering implementing tariffs of about 20% to most imports into the U.S. To be sure, the report - which cited three sources familiar with the matter - noted that no final decision had been made.
The uncertainty has put stocks on a rollercoaster ride. The S&P 500 on Monday touched a six-month low before recovering. For the first quarter, the index lost 4.6%, while the NASDAQ Composite dropped 10%. That marked the worst quarterly performance for both benchmarks since 2022. The Dow dropped 1.3% during the first three months of the year.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury rocketed, lowering yields to 4.15% from Monday's 4.22%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite
directions.
Oil prices crawled up two cents to $71.50 U.S. a barrel.
Prices for gold advanced $6.10 to $3,156.40 U.S.
