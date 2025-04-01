Chinese Scientists Create 3D Printer That Prints Ready-Made Food

Chinese scientists from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have developed an innovative 3D food printing system that combines artificial intelligence (AI) with infrared cooking technology, Azernews reports.

The new system addresses key challenges faced by traditional 3D food printing, such as the need for additional post-processing, the risk of microbial contamination, and the limited complexity of molds.

By using graphene heaters and precise temperature control, researchers have developed a method to print complex starch-based foods that are cooked simultaneously during the printing process, while maintaining perfect shape and quality.

A unique feature of the development is the integration of generative AI, which utilizes special algorithms to create intricate food patterns, offering more design flexibility and customization in food preparation.

This technology holds significant potential for personalized nutrition, particularly for individuals with specific dietary needs, such as those suffering from dysphagia (swallowing disorders). It could be used in nursing homes, hospitals, and restaurants, providing new opportunities for culinary innovation and expanding the range of foods available to people with special dietary requirements.

In the near future, scientists plan to further optimize the technology to preserve heat-sensitive vitamins and improve the digestibility of starches. Additionally, studies are underway to assess how various consumer groups perceive this technology, which will be a crucial step toward its commercialization.

The introduction of this technology could revolutionize the way we think about food production, especially in environments like hospitals where specialized meals are crucial. The ability to create custom food designs and textures tailored to individual dietary needs could significantly improve the quality of life for those with medical conditions that affect their ability to eat. Furthermore, this technology opens the door to more sustainable food production methods, potentially reducing food waste by printing only the necessary quantities of food.