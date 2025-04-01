My Heart Is Yours Unique Art Composition Presented At Heydar Aliyev Center

MENAFN - AzerNews) Starting from April 1, another famous piece is being showcased at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The presentation of "My Heart is Yours," a remarkable art composition by Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn, made from exquisite Bohemian crystal and a 6,500-year-old oak tree, took place today. This artwork is being exhibited for the first time at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Anar Alekberov, mentioned that many exhibitions have been held at the Center, and Italian art is regularly featured. He also noted that Lorenzo Quinn's "Balance in Nature" exhibition was presented at the end of last year as part of COP29, and the guests greatly appreciated the exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center. Alekberov expressed gratitude to Lorenzo Quinn, the curator of the exhibition, and everyone involved in making the exhibition possible.

During the event, Olga Daniele, founder of“365 Art” and the exhibition curator, stated that the journey taken by the artist to achieve the final form of the "My Heart is Yours" artwork was quite long. She emphasized that in order to shape any crystal, it must be worked in a special style. The ancient oak material, which has a history spanning 6,500 years, was used for the artwork.

Lorenzo Quinn, the creator of the exhibition, shared that "My Heart is Yours" is being exhibited for the first time at the Heydar Aliyev Center. He stressed that artworks aim to unite people, bringing together histories and countries. "I believe in love. When people meet, and their hearts unite, they never truly separate. Once a connection is formed between people, it is unbreakable. The 'My Heart is Yours' artwork, made from ancient oak, represents the long life of enduring relationships," Quinn explained.

This artwork is considered one of the rarest art compositions, symbolizing fragility and delicacy. The artist used contrasting materials to enhance the expression of the piece. The oak heart, symbolizing strength, power, and determination, is surrounded by delicate hands crafted from the fragile material of Bohemian crystal. Lorenzo Quinn is most recognized for his expressive depictions of human hands, but this is the first time he has used crystal to create such a piece.

Currently, Lorenzo Quinn's solo exhibition "Balance in Nature" continues at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The "My Heart is Yours" composition, as part of this exhibition, conveys the message of the connection between humanity and nature once again from the Heydar Aliyev Center.