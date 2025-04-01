Safelease Launches Safelease Facility Insurance: Commercial Property And Liability Insurance Program For The Self-Storage Market



Affordable Premiums: Managed entirely in-house reducing operating costs and lowering premiums for customers.

Nationwide availability : including support for coastal regions. Strong coverage : Provided through Obsidian Specialty Insurance Company rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeLease, a leading risk management provider for thousands of self-storage facilities, today launched its nationwide self-storage commercial property and general liability program.

Through SafeLease's use of in-house underwriting, servicing, and reinsurance, the program offers lower premiums for property owners.

SafeLease provides Tenant Protection and Insurance to over 2,800 self-storage facilities. Through its customer relationships, SafeLease has gained insights into the commercial insurance needs of self-storage owners and operators and has built this new program specifically for them.

"The never-ending rise in insurance costs has become a major burden on self-storage owners," said Steven Stein, founder and CEO of SafeLease. "By using a direct sales approach, we can offer a lower price, a faster quote, and a customized policy. We're excited to bring this offering to market and help our customers increase NOI."

SafeLease's commercial insurance offerings include:



Building coverage at replacement cost

Up to 18 months business income

Commercial general liability limits up to $2,000,000

Equipment breakdown

Terrorism

Sale and disposal legal liability Flood

The program is also incredibly flexible, offering a wide range of deductibles, policy limits, and coverage options.

To learn more, visit

About SafeLease:

SafeLease is a leading technology and risk management provider for over 2,800 self-storage facilities. SafeLease's automation-driven approach to implementing and managing revenue-driving programs has generated over $1 billion in enterprise value for facility owners. Learn more at .

