Safelease Launches Safelease Facility Insurance: Commercial Property And Liability Insurance Program For The Self-Storage Market
-
Affordable Premiums: Managed entirely in-house reducing operating costs and lowering premiums for customers.
Nationwide availability : including support for coastal regions.
Strong coverage : Provided through Obsidian Specialty Insurance Company rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeLease, a leading risk management provider for thousands of self-storage facilities, today launched its nationwide self-storage commercial property and general liability program.
Through SafeLease's use of in-house underwriting, servicing, and reinsurance, the program offers lower premiums for property owners.
SafeLease provides Tenant Protection and Insurance to over 2,800 self-storage facilities. Through its customer relationships, SafeLease has gained insights into the commercial insurance needs of self-storage owners and operators and has built this new program specifically for them.
"The never-ending rise in insurance costs has become a major burden on self-storage owners," said Steven Stein, founder and CEO of SafeLease. "By using a direct sales approach, we can offer a lower price, a faster quote, and a customized policy. We're excited to bring this offering to market and help our customers increase NOI."
SafeLease's commercial insurance offerings include:
-
Building coverage at replacement cost
Up to 18 months business income
Commercial general liability limits up to $2,000,000
Equipment breakdown
Terrorism
Sale and disposal legal liability
Flood
The program is also incredibly flexible, offering a wide range of deductibles, policy limits, and coverage options.
To learn more, visit
About SafeLease:
SafeLease is a leading technology and risk management provider for over 2,800 self-storage facilities. SafeLease's automation-driven approach to implementing and managing revenue-driving programs has generated over $1 billion in enterprise value for facility owners. Learn more at .
