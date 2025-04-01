Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Safelease Launches Safelease Facility Insurance: Commercial Property And Liability Insurance Program For The Self-Storage Market


2025-04-01 11:01:47
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
  • Affordable Premiums: Managed entirely in-house reducing operating costs and lowering premiums for customers.
  • Nationwide availability : including support for coastal regions.
  • Strong coverage : Provided through Obsidian Specialty Insurance Company rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeLease, a leading risk management provider for thousands of self-storage facilities, today launched its nationwide self-storage commercial property and general liability program.

Through SafeLease's use of in-house underwriting, servicing, and reinsurance, the program offers lower premiums for property owners.

SafeLease provides Tenant Protection and Insurance to over 2,800 self-storage facilities. Through its customer relationships, SafeLease has gained insights into the commercial insurance needs of self-storage owners and operators and has built this new program specifically for them.

"The never-ending rise in insurance costs has become a major burden on self-storage owners," said Steven Stein, founder and CEO of SafeLease. "By using a direct sales approach, we can offer a lower price, a faster quote, and a customized policy. We're excited to bring this offering to market and help our customers increase NOI."

SafeLease's commercial insurance offerings include:

  • Building coverage at replacement cost
  • Up to 18 months business income
  • Commercial general liability limits up to $2,000,000
  • Equipment breakdown
  • Terrorism
  • Sale and disposal legal liability
  • Flood

The program is also incredibly flexible, offering a wide range of deductibles, policy limits, and coverage options.

To learn more, visit

About SafeLease:
 SafeLease is a leading technology and risk management provider for over 2,800 self-storage facilities. SafeLease's automation-driven approach to implementing and managing revenue-driving programs has generated over $1 billion in enterprise value for facility owners. Learn more at .

SOURCE SafeLease

MENAFN01042025003732001241ID1109378878

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.

