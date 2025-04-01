Pasternack Expands Offerings With Launch Of Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With our new fiber optic cable assemblies, we're offering customers a unique combination of speed and flexibility unavailable until now," said Gabriel Guglielmi, Vice President of Global Product Management at Pasternack. "This is critical for minimizing downtime, meeting project milestones and deadlines, and staying ahead of the competition."

The new products encompass a wide range of solutions for telecommunications, data centers, military and aerospace, and other markets demanding high-speed, high-reliability connectivity solutions. The initial custom and fiber cable assemblies, the first in a series, include both simplex and duplex cables with LC, SC, ST and FC connectors.

Later this year, Pasternack will launch multifiber breakout cable assemblies in 4-, 6-, 8- and 12-fiber configurations, as well as a custom Online Cable Configurator. Future fiber optic products will feature single mode and multimode cables, with multi-fiber push on (MPO), Mil-Tac and IP68, and very small form factor (VSFF) connector options.

The new fiber optic cable assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For more information, contact [email protected] .

About Pasternack

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave millimeter-wave and now fiber optic products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand. Learn more at pasternack .

About Infinite Electronics

Infinite Electronics operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Infinite's brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics .

