Global Bariatric Surgeries Market To Hit USD 27.64 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Techniques – The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global bariatric surgeries market is projected to reach USD 27.64 Billion by 2030, driven by the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements. With a CAGR of 15.8%, the market is expanding due to innovations in surgical devices and increasing obesity rates.

US & Canada, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US & Canada, Mar, 21, 2025 (GlobeNewswire) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners,“ Bariatric Surgeries Market Size and Forecast (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report”, The Bariatric surgeries market size is projected to reach US$ 27.64 billion by 2030 from US$ 8.54 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.8% during 2022–2030.





To explore the valuable insights in the Bariatric Surgeries Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report -





the global bariatric surgeries market is observing significant growth owing to the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and strategic initiatives by market players.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the bariatric surgeries market comprises a wide range of products and accessories that are expected to grow during the forecast period.

Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: A few major companies operating in the bariatric surgeries market include Intuitive Surgical Inc, Apollo Endosurgery Inc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp, Conmed Corp, Medtronic Plc, Ethicon USA LLC, Olympus Corp, Reshape Lifesciences Inc, Spatz FGIA Inc, Helioscopie SA Trending Topics: Bariatric Surgery Devices, Non-Invasive Bariatric Solutions, Bariatric Surgery Instruments, and Minimally Invasive Bariatric Surgeries, among others.

Global Headlines on Bariatric Surgeries



Teleflex to Expand its Surgical Portfolio with Differentiated Stapling Technology for Bariatric Surgery

Standard Bariatrics, Inc. Reaches Sales Milestone with Titan SGS

BariaTek Medical Announces the First-in-Human Implantation of its BariTon Device, a Non-Surgical Gastro-Intestinal Medical Device Aiming to Replicate the Efficacy of Obesity Surgery Without the Invasiveness ReShape Lifesciences Receives FDA PMA Supplement Approval for its Next-Generation Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX.





For Detailed Bariatric Surgeries Market Insights, Visit:









Bariatric Surgeries Market Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The bariatric surgeries market is expected to reach US$ 27.64 billion by 2031 from US$ 8.54 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. The bariatric surgeries market is driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries owing to the increasing launch of new and advanced products improving patient surgical outcomes.



2. Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries: Chronic diseases have become more common, increasing the demand for surgery. Invasive surgeries have risks and long recovery times. The chances of infections are common after surgeries. This results in increasing use of minimally invasive procedures. These procedures have many benefits, including shorter recovery, fewer problems, better success rates, and less time-consuming. According to the North Kansas City Hospital, ~15 million laparoscopic procedures are performed every year in the US.



Minimally invasive surgeries are increasingly used in bariatric surgeries. Companies are creating and releasing new products for these surgeries. A few of these procedures are laparoscopic gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and gastric banding. The National Institutes of Health, in 2022, ~90% of gastric bypass surgeries will be performed laparoscopically, with a 0.22% death rate, which is much lower than the 0.82% for open surgeries. Each surgery has pros and cons, and the best choice depends on the patient's need and health, creating the demand for non-invasive bariatric surgery devices. Many companies are making gastric balloons. These balloons can be put in the stomach using an endoscope and can be removed when needed. They have few side effects and good results. The rise in minimally invasive weight loss surgeries, new tools, and good patient outcomes are supporting the bariatric surgeries market growth.

3. Strategic Initiatives by Market Players: The surging prevalence of obesity has increased the demand for bariatric surgery devices. Several market leaders are also focused on product developments, launches and strategic collaborations for the development of advanced products that can be utilized during bariatric surgeries to achieve better patient outcomes. There have been various developments in the market, such as mergers, product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions in recent years. A few of them are mentioned below.





In February 2024, BariaTek Medical, involved in the development of minimally invasive endoscopically delivered solutions used for the treatment of obesity and diabetes, started patient enrollment for its First-in-human clinical trial in Uzbekistan and Australia and has successfully performed its first-in-human implantation.



In December 2023, ReShape Lifesciences received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a PMA supplement for the company's next-generation, enhanced Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX.



In August 2022, Teleflex Incorporated acquired Standard Bariatrics, Inc. which has launched an innovative powered stapling technology for bariatric surgery.

In December 2021, Standard Bariatrics, Inc. (SBI), focused on developing medical devices for surgical treatment of obesity, reached a US$ 1.0 Million sales milestone during November 2021 for the Titan SGS, a surgical stapler first used in gastric sleeve surgery after FDA clearance.

The surge in product launches, development, and strategic collaborations is likely to create ample growth opportunities for the bariatric surgeries market in the coming years.



Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Stay Updated on The Latest Bariatric Surgeries Market Trends:





Market Segmentation



Based on type, the bariatric surgeries market is segmented into sleeve gastrectomy, adjustable gastric bands (AGB), biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch (BPD- DS), gastric bypass, and others. The sleeve gastrectomy segment held the largest share of the bariatric surgeries market in 2023.

In terms of end user, the bariatric surgeries market is bifurcated into ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals. The ambulatory surgical centers segment held a larger share of the bariatric surgeries market in 2023.



The bariatric surgeries market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.







Purchase Premium Copy of Global Bariatric Surgeries Market Size and Growth Report (2022-2030) at:





Conclusion

The bariatric surgeries market has experienced significant growth owing to the surging prevalence of obesity and chronic diseases and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques. The growing trend toward laparoscopic and other minimally invasive procedures has enhanced patient outcomes, decreasing recovery time and complications, thus fueling healthcare professionals' affinity for these procedures. Advancements in bariatric devices, including gastric balloons and sophisticated surgical tools, have also fueled this market growth. The use of these minimally invasive alternatives is anticipated to keep expanding as they provide encouraging outcomes with fewer side effects. Also, the increasing realization of obesity health hazards and emerging sophisticated non-surgical bariatric techniques are expected to drive the market growth. Overall, the bariatric surgeries market is poised for continued growth driven by technological advancements, favorable patient outcomes, and an increasing shift toward minimally invasive procedures.





Related Reports-



Obesity Management Market Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts by 2031

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Outlook, Dynamics and Strategic Insights by 2031

Weight Loss & Diet Management Products & Services Market Key Vendors, Trends and Forecast by 2031 Gastric Balloon Market Analysis, Size, and Share by 2027





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Défense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail : ...

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Press Release -

