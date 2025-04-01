Global Construction Repair And Rehabilitation Chemicals Market To Reach USD 166.42 Billion By 2033

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global construction repair and rehabilitation chemicals market is projected to grow from USD 90.52 billion in 2024 to USD 166.42 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth is driven by increased government investments in infrastructure projects and a rising need for durable and sustainable construction solutions.

Key Market Drivers

Government Infrastructure Investments

Government initiatives to improve roads, bridges, and public buildings are fueling demand for construction repair and rehabilitation chemicals. These products, including adhesives, sealants, and protective coatings, enhance durability and help prevent structural deterioration. With aging infrastructure and stricter safety regulations, governments worldwide are prioritizing long-lasting materials, leading to increased market demand.

Emerging economies are also adopting these solutions to modernize infrastructure while promoting energy-efficient and eco-friendly construction practices. In May 2023, Sika, a global leader in construction chemicals, acquired MBCC Group, further strengthening its market position in waterproofing solutions, anchors and grouts, flooring resins, and repair chemicals.

Market Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Price instability in raw materials poses a significant challenge for market growth. Many of the essential components, such as polymers, resins, and specialty chemicals, are derived from petroleum and minerals. These materials are subject to price fluctuations due to geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and variations in crude oil prices. This volatility increases production costs, ultimately leading to higher prices for end-users.

Market Segmentation Insights

The construction repair and rehabilitation chemicals market is segmented by application into commercial, industrial and institutional, infrastructure, and residential sectors. The commercial sector is expected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing demand for sustainable building solutions.

Infrastructure is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising investments in eco-friendly and cost-effective construction solutions. Environmental concerns and stringent government regulations are further encouraging the adoption of advanced chemical technologies to extend the lifespan of structures.

In June 2022, MAPEI announced the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, to meet the growing demand for construction repair and rehabilitation chemicals, reinforcing the industry's expansion.

In May 2023, Oriental Yuhong signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Hebei Aorun Shunda Group to collaborate on multi-dimensional research in the fields of waterproofing membranes and thermal insulation coatings, among other solutions.

Some of the key companies in the global Construction Repair And Rehabilitation Chemicals Market include:

Ardex Group

Fosroc, Inc.

MAPEI S.p.A.

MBCC Group

MC-Bauchemie

Remmers Gruppe AG

RPM International Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Sika AG

Simpson Strong-Tie Company, Inc.

Construction Repair And Rehabilitation Chemicals Latest Industry Updates

In April 2023, Flowcrete, a subsidiary of RPM International Inc., announced that it had extended the shelf life of its epoxy flooring resin products, which can now be stored for an extra 12 months from the previously specified dates without compromising their quality or performance.

Construction Repair And Rehabilitation Chemicals Market Segmentation Analysis

By Sub Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Fiber Wrapping Systems

Injection Grouting Materials

Micro-concrete Mortars

Modified Mortars

Rebar Protectors

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Commercial

Industrial and Institutional

Infrastructure

Residential

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

As global construction projects continue to grow, the demand for advanced repair and rehabilitation chemicals will rise. Despite challenges like fluctuating raw material costs, increasing government investments and technological advancements in eco-friendly materials will drive the market forward. Industry leaders are actively expanding their operations and innovating to meet the demand for durable and sustainable construction solutions.

