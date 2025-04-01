Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-01 10:14:48
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - Bombardier Inc. : Confirmed today that its new normal course issuer bid will commence on April 3, 2025. The Toronto Stock Exchange has approved purchases of, from April 3, 2025 to April 2, 2026, up to 600,000 of its Class A shares, representing approximately 4.86% of the 12,349,278 Class A shares issued and outstanding as of March 23, 2025, and up to 4,300,000 of its Class B shares. Bombardier Inc. shares T.B are trading down $0.68 at $80.30.

