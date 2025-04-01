Liftmaster To Showcase New Lineup Of Barrier Gate Operators At ISC West 2025

New line of barrier gate operators offer performance enhancing features and integrated myQ technology

LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster , Chamberlain Group's leading brand of professionally installed access control solutions, has introduced, TECHNA, a new lineup of smart barrier gate operators for a variety of applications, including parking management, community, and industrial security. TECHNA was developed with a focus on innovation, quality, and user experience enhancements, ensuring every feature is designed to simplify installation, maximize reliability, and reduce long-term maintenance.

Highly visible red and green LED lights in the barrier tower provide clear visual cues to operators and drivers, enhancing efficiency and reducing strikes.

TECHNA seamlessly integrates with myQ Community and Facility via WiFi or ethernet for remote diagnostics and real-time monitoring.

With features like high-efficiency brushless DC motor, advanced battery backup, solar kit compatibility, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, TECHNA delivers uninterrupted, 24/7 performance while making installation easier than ever. Dealer and customer feedback played a key role in shaping this product, resulting in a modular design and integrated myQ technology for remote monitoring, predictive maintenance insights, and real-time operator status tracking. This enhanced visibility provides peace of mind and ensures quick and easy service repairs when needed. TECHNA's modular, and purpose-built design replaces the ordinary barrier gate operator with a sleek and highly functional device that is easier to use, track, install and service.

ISC West 2025 attendees will have the opportunity to experience TECHNA at the conference, booth #26069, in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 1-4, along with a comprehensive showcase of LiftMaster's myQ Community solutions and expanded gate offerings.

"We took the time to get TECHNA right focusing on smart technology, effortless installation, and peak performance for every unique access control need. LiftMaster is focused on meeting the needs of our customers with solutions that are smart, simple, and durable," said Erich Struckmeyer, EVP and Chief Product Officer of Chamberlain Group. "With our newest innovation in perimeter access we are able to offer effortless installation, a sleek design with smart technology, peak performance, and tailored solutions for every application's unique needs."

Smart Modular Arm Design: Allows for efficient shipping and handling, reducing damage and minimizing costs. The breakaway arm mounting bracket allows the arm to swing away or break free, on impact, reducing damage and repair costs.



Innovative Counterbalance System : Designed with a user-friendly counterbalance system that makes it easy to switch arm directions and to quickly adjust the balance for various arm barrier sizes, saving time and effort.



Programmable LED Lights: Highly visible red and green LED lights in the barrier tower provide clear visual cues to operators and drivers, enhancing efficiency and reducing strikes.



High Efficiency DC Motors: Operate uninterrupted with an ultra-fast, brushless DC motor with unlimited cycles for long-term durability and a 2.5 second open and close duration.



Simplified Control Board: Menu display and tool-free wiring with color coded terminals streamlines installation by walking through the process in clear steps.



Advanced Connectivity : Seamlessly integrates with myQ Community and Facility via WiFi or ethernet for remote diagnostics and real-time monitoring.

Reliable Backup Power: Battery backup ensures continued operation when the power is down with an optional solar kit for additional power flexibility

"We first installed TECHNA barrier gate operators at a gated community in Las Vegas to help the property managers more efficiently manage access for their residents and visitors without compromising security," said Chris Padilla, owner of Battle Born Access Systems. "Installation was simple and straightforward, and the advanced connectivity and remote diagnostics feature supported by the myQ Community platform allow us to quickly assess and provide maintenance when needed. The foundation and support from LiftMaster have been phenomenal."

TECHNA orders will begin shipping in late March. To place orders and access more information, please visit LiftMaster's Partner Portal or Customer Care. To learn more about LiftMaster's new line of barrier gate operators, visit .

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group (CG) is a global leader in intelligent access and Blackstone portfolio company. Our myQ ecosystem allows you to unlock your home's full potential with an all-in-one access + monitoring app. myQ also delivers seamless, secure, access to businesses and communities worldwide. CG's LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® products are found in 50+ million homes, and 13 million+ people rely on myQ daily. Our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is available in millions of vehicles from the leading automakers. Follow CG on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Follow Chamberlain Group on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster .

SOURCE Chamberlain Group

