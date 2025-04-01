MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Diginex Limited and Forvis Mazars Announce Strategic Alliance to Enhance Supply Chain Risk Assessment with diginexLUMEN" data-link=" Limited and Forvis Mazars Announce Strategic Alliance to Enhance Supply Chain Risk Assessment with diginexLUMEN" class="whatsapp"LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2025, a leading impact technology company focused on solving pressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) challenges, today announced a strategic alliance with Forvis Mazars Global ('Forvis Mazars'), a leading global professional services firm, to bring its innovative supply chain due diligence platform, diginexLUMEN, to Forvis Mazars' extensive client base. This collaboration aims to empower businesses to assess and manage supply chain risks related to climate and social issues, enhancing transparency and resilience in an increasingly complex global landscape.The alliance combines Diginex's cutting-edge technology with Forvis Mazars' deep expertise in ESG advisory, climate risk management, and business strategy, offering clients a powerful tool to navigate the evolving demands of sustainability and regulatory compliance. diginexLUMEN, a scalable and affordable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, provides unparalleled insight into supply chain risks by leveraging robust governance processes, multilingual worker voice surveys, and algorithm-based risk scoring. This enables companies to identify, prioritize, and address issues such as forced labor, climate impacts, and other social vulnerabilities across their global operations.'We are excited to work with Forvis Mazars to introduce diginexLUMEN to their clients, helping businesses of all sizes tackle the critical challenges within their supply chains,' said Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex. 'This alliance underscores our mission to help enable easy access to advanced ESG tools, enabling organizations to drive meaningful change while meeting stakeholder expectations and regulatory requirements.'Forvis Mazars, known for its tailored solutions in ESG and climate risk management, sees this alliance as a key step in supporting clients to build sustainable and resilient business models. 'Our clients are increasingly focused on understanding and mitigating supply chain risks tied to climate change and social issues,' said William Hughes, Sustainability Director at Forvis Mazars. 'By integrating diginexLUMEN into our service offerings, we can provide actionable insights and innovative technology to help them achieve their sustainability goals and thrive in a rapidly changing world.'This strategic relationship comes at a pivotal time as global supply chains face heightened scrutiny from regulators, investors, and consumers demanding greater accountability on climate and social impacts. diginexLUMEN's proven track recorddeveloped in collaboration with industry leaders like The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever and Reckitt positions it as a transformative tool for companies seeking to move beyond traditional audit models toward continuous, data-driven risk management.Through this alliance, Forvis Mazars clients will gain access to diginexLUMEN's comprehensive features, including supplier performance monitoring, ESG reporting capabilities, and actionable improvement tracking, all designed to foster transparency and accountability. Together, Diginex and Forvis Mazars aim to set a new standard for supply chain due diligence, helping businesses align profitability with purpose.For more information about diginexLUMEN or to schedule a demo, visit . For inquiries about Forvis Mazars' ESG and climate risk services, visit .Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as 'approximates,' 'believes,' 'hopes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'will,' 'would,' 'should,' 'could,' 'may' or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.Hashtag: #DiginexLimited

About Diginex

Diginex Limited is a Cayman Islands exempted company, with subsidiaries located in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Diginex Limited commenced operations in 2020 and is a software company that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. Diginex Limited is an impact technology business that helps organizations address the some of the most pressing ESG, climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars is the brand name for the Forvis Mazars Global network (Forvis Mazars Global Limited) and its two independent members: Forvis Mazars, LLP in the United States and Forvis Mazars Group SC, an internationally integrated partnership operating in over 100 countries and territories. Forvis Mazars Global Limited is a UK private company limited by guarantee and does not provide any services to clients. Forvis Mazars LLP is the UK firm of Forvis Mazars Group.



