Bernhard Capital-Backed Delta Utilities Completes Acquisition Of Centerpoint Energy's Natural Gas Distribution Businesses In Louisiana And Mississippi

BATON ROUGE, La., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Utilities, a Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company, today announced it has acquired CenterPoint Energy's three regulated natural gas local distribution companies serving communities throughout Louisiana and Mississippi.

The acquisition includes approximately 12,000 miles of main pipeline in Louisiana and Mississippi that serve approximately 380,000 residential and commercial customers. Delta Utilities, based in New Orleans, is a core-focused regulated natural gas utility company.

"We are thrilled to finalize the acquisition of these natural gas utilities, which provide vital energy service to major markets across both Louisiana and Mississippi," said Jeff Jenkins, Founder and Partner at Bernhard Capital. "These are strong companies that exemplify our strategy of investing in regulated utilities and critical infrastructure. We believe natural gas is a key component of building more resilient communities and has a lasting role in our nation's energy portfolio. Delta Utilities will be a catalyst for economic growth while delivering safe, reliable service to the communities within its operational footprint."

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in five funds across several strategies and has approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating, and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit bernhardcapital.

