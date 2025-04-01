Securitybridge Expands Popular“Secure Together” SAP Security Event To The U.S.

Secure Together on the Road fosters collaboration among cybersecurity professionals.

Industry-Leading Experts: Accenture, Bowbridge, Fortinet, NextLabs, SAP, and Saviynt to Present at Houston, TX Conference

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SecurityBridge, the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, is bringing its flagship“Secure Together” event to the United States after many successful years across Europe. The“Secure Together on the Road” event will occur on April 10, 2025, at the NASA Space Center in Houston, TX. SAP security professionals and IT leaders will gather to tackle the evolving cybersecurity challenges in SAP enterprise landscapes.Secure Together on the Road fosters collaboration among cybersecurity professionals, SAP security experts, and IT leaders. The event will feature expert-led discussions, interactive panels, and practical demonstrations to equip attendees with the latest advancements in SAP security. SAP professionals interested in attending the event can register at .Expanding SAP Attack Surfaces DiscussionSecurityBridge's Bill Oliver, Managing Director of the company's U.S. sales, will present the critical topic of "Final Frontier: Revolutionizing SAP Security in an Expanding Attack Surface." This presentation will explore the dynamic and rapidly growing threat landscape facing SAP systems and provide actionable strategies for fortifying enterprise security in an era of increasing cyber risk.Exclusive Insights From Industry Leaders And Real-World SAP Case StudiesAttendees will gain firsthand insights from industry-leading cybersecurity experts and real-world SAP customers who have successfully tackled complex security challenges. Through joint presentations, participants will explore live demonstrations and case studies showcasing cutting-edge SAP security solutions, providing actionable strategies and best practices for IT leaders looking to fortify their SAP environments against evolving cyber threats. Presentations include:-Accenture: Quantum security and the future of SAP.-Accenture Managing Director Britta Simms: From compliance to confidence, SoD risk management with Gen AI.-Bowbridge Customer Case Study: Shielding SAP from ransomware and file-based threats.-SAP: Business AI, security, privacy, and compliance considerations.Joint Presentations-Accenture and SecurityBridge Live Demonstration: BTP security point-of-view.-LyondellBasell & NextLabs: How LyondellBasell addressed intellectual property and met joint data security objectives with Zero Trust.-Saviynt and Customer: Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) for SAP ecosystems.-Fortinet and Southwest Gas: The shared responsibility model for RISE and S/4HANA security.Attendee Benefits-Gain exclusive insights from SAP security experts at SecurityBridge and its global partners.-Connect with IT decision-makers, cybersecurity leaders, and SAP professionals collaboratively.-Explore innovative strategies and witness live demonstrations of advanced SAP security tools.Can't Make The Event?Get the latest insights on protecting your SAP environment:-3 Key Strategies for Protecting SAP Business Data Cloud-Simplifying RISE with SAP Security & Compliance

