Hillsborough County Re-Adopts Property Assessed Clean Energy Financing For Homeowners

Industry leader Home Run Financing returns to Hillsborough County to again offer PACE financing, covering hurricane hardening, septic-to-sewer conversions, flood protections, energy efficiency home upgrades

TAMPA, Fla., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hillsborough County Commission has approved Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) as a home-improvement financing option for property owners in the unincorporated part of the county. PACE covers hurricane hardening home improvements as well as energy efficiency projects. In Hillsborough County and other locations where approved by local governments, this financing option now also covers septic-to-sewer conversions, and flood protection improvements, including seawalls, that can reduce a homeowner's flood insurance premiums.

"Hillsborough County homeowners again have access to additional financing options for important home-improvement upgrades that can benefit the entire community," said Robert Giles, CEO of Home Run Financing. "I commend Hillsborough County leaders for this considered decision to help local homeowners increase community resilience."

A 2024 study by Yale University and the University of North Carolina concluded that PACE "democratizes access to credit" for homeowners in Florida. "Especially for middle- and moderate-income households, PACE financing can make the difference for being able to make essential home upgrades," Giles remarked.

This decision by Hillsborough County follows significant legislation in the state of Florida that became effective last year. The new legislation enhanced consumer protections including ability to pay, added reporting requirements, added two new improvement categories (flood mitigation and septic to sewer conversions), and appointed the state's Auditor General as regulator.

Residential PACE was available in Hillsborough County in the past. During that previous period, more than 1,600 assessments were funded with an investment of almost $29 million of private capital. Statewide, over 125,000 PACE projects have been funded, creating more than 76,000 jobs and contributing an investment of nearly $3 billion of private capital to the state.

With the addition of unincorporated Hillsborough County, Home Run Financing now services a total of five counties on the west coast of Florida, including Citrus, Levy, Manatee and Sarasota.

Home Run Financing offers 24-7 bilingual customer support at 800-231-6991 and can help connect homeowners with local approved contractors. The company is also signing up, training and certifying more contractors who want to grow their business by offering PACE financing. Home Run Financing offers PACE financing in more than 180 cities and towns in Florida .

