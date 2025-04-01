WCRCINT Honors Debanjan Dutta As Global Transformational Leader 2025

Debanjan Dutta receiving the Global Transformational Leader 2025 at the House of Lords, London

Debanjan Dutta: A Visionary Leader Driving Global Transformation at Lenovo

Global Transformational Leaders 2025

WCRCINT celebrates Global Transformational Excellence in Leadership at the iconic House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, London

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The World Centre for Research and Consulting (WCRCINT ) successfully hosted The Global Business Conclave 2025 on February 28, 2025, at the iconic Peers Room, House of Lords. The event recognised pioneering brands and leaders who have redefined industries through innovation, sustainability, and ethical leadership. View all winners at and leadership profiles on href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">wcrcleadersMore than 150 global leaders from 30 plus nations created a truly global surrounding at the iconic event. Some of the dignitaries present at the event included Lord Meghnad Desai, Baroness Sandip Verma, Mihir Bose, Naima Ali- Mayor of Southwark, His Excellency Mr Ilir Kapiti- Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to UK, Her Excellency Ms Katerina Stavreska- Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to UK, His Excellency Mr Félix Ramón Plasencia González- Ambassador of Venezuela to UK, Her Excellency Miss Mandy Patsy Moustache- High Commissioner of Seychelles to UK, Her Excellency Dr Iruthisham Adam- High Commissioner of Maldives to UK, His Excellency George Saganelidze- Head of Embassy of Georgia in UK, Her Excellency Ms Karen-Mae Hill- High Commissioner of Antigua & Barbuda to UKDebanjan Dutta has been awarded the prestigious title of“Leaders of the Year 2025: Global Transformational Leader” following a meticulous, multi-stage research process. "Receiving this honour at the House of Lords is indeed a prestigious moment. To be recognised as a Global Power Leader 2025 alongside visionary industry leaders is as much an honour as equally a responsibility I undertake to play my role as a transformation agent for societal good" said Debanjan Dutta, Executive. Director, Lenovo Group Limited, SingaporeResearch Process and CredibilityAwardees were selected through WCRCInt's 8-month independent evaluation framework, designed to ensure objectivity and rigor. Key stages included:Global Nominations: Open submissions from 150+ countries, vetted for eligibility, Data-Driven Analysis: Evaluation of quantitative metrics (e.g., sustainability metrics, market influence) and qualitative insights (stakeholder impact, ethical governance), Peer and Expert Review: Assessment by a 25-member panel of industry leaders, academics, and policymakers, Third-Party Audits: Validation by independent auditors to confirm transparency and accuracy.“We are delighted to honour Debanjan Dutta as the Global Transformational Leader 2025. At Lenovo Group Limited, his visionary leadership has redefined the way we approach innovation and sustainability. Debanjan's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology with responsible business practices has not only propelled Lenovo to new heights in Singapore but also set a global benchmark for transformational leadership. His ability to drive change, inspire his team, and create lasting impact makes him the perfect embodiment of what this award stands for. It is leaders like Debanjan who remind us that true transformation comes from a blend of creativity, responsibility, and unwavering dedication to progress. Our methodology blends innovation with integrity. Every awardee has demonstrated measurable, scalable impact aligned with global sustainability goals. We are very happy to award Debanjan Dutta for his immense contribution to the industry” emphasised Abhimanyu Ghosh, Group Editorial Director of WCRCINT”.“The Global Business Conclave 2025 isn't just an awards ceremony-it's a movement. These brands and leaders are architects of a new economic paradigm, where profit and purpose coexist.” said Lord Swraj, Chairperson of Jury, WCRCINT &. Global Industrialist"Attending the Global Business Conclave 2025 at the House of Lords was both inspiring and thought-provoking. The event brought together visionary leaders and innovative businesses from around the world, highlighting the transformative potential of global collaboration. As Mayor of Southwark, I am proud to witness how initiatives like these not only drive sustainable economic growth but also foster inclusivity and responsible leadership. It reaffirms our commitment to building a thriving community that is both forward-thinking and deeply rooted in social responsibility," said Councillor Naima Ali, Mayor of Southwark, London. Inducted in the Hall of Fame of Global Power Leaders is a great moment for me personally. said Baroness Sandip Verma.View the editorial feature story on Debanjan Dutta, Executive Director, Lenovo Group Limited:Event HighlightsThe conclave convened 150+ global executives, policymakers, and thought leaders for:Keynote speeches on Leadership and inclusive economic growth.Discussion on ethical leadership and circular economy strategies.Networking sessions fostering cross-industry collaboration.Attendees praised the conclave's role in bridging policy and business, with the House of Lords' historic setting underscoring its significance.About The Global Transformational Leaders 2025 by WCRCINTThe Global Transformational Leaders 2025 Award by WCRCINT celebrates exceptional individuals who are not just leading their organizations, but are truly changing the game across industries. This award honors those who blend innovative thinking with a deep commitment to sustainability, showing us all that real leadership means making a positive, lasting impact in our communities and beyond. It's about those trailblazers who are meeting today's challenges head-on, inspiring progress, and setting the stage for a brighter, more inclusive future. At its heart, this accolade is a tribute to the human spirit-recognizing leaders whose passion, perseverance, and vision are transforming industries and creating a ripple effect of meaningful change around the world.Media Contact:Debanjan DuttaExecutive Director, Lenovo Group Limited, Singapore[...] | [+91 9811824372, +65 86156502]LinkedIn:

The Global Business Conclave 2025

