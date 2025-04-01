Orthopedic Devices Markets, Companies And Case Studies Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Medtech, Smith+Nephew, Braun, Globus Medical, Arthrex, Enovis, Acumed & More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|441
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$51.61 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$68.51 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Rising Cases of Orthopedic Diseases and Disorders Increasing Adoption of Telemedicine and Telesurgery Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Growing Number of Sports and Accident-Related Orthopedic Injuries Rising Geriatric Population and Projected Increase in Age-Related Bone Disorders
- Risks and Complications Associated with Orthopedic Surgical Procedures High Cost of Orthopedic Devices and Treatments
- Growing Focus on Orthobiologics Rising Number of Hospitals and Shift Toward Outpatient Care Increasing Use of Robotics and 3D Printing in Orthopedics
- Dearth of Orthopedic Surgeons
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study 1: Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction and Chondroplasty of Knee Case Study 2: Effectiveness of Osteopathy in Treating Sports Injuries Case Study 3: Total Hip Replacement with Avascular Necrosis
Additional Insights Covered
- Ecosystem Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Value Chain Analysis Technology Analysis Key Conferences and Events in 2025-2026 Trade Analysis Patent Analysis Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria Pricing Analysis Reimbursement Scenario Investment & Funding Scenario Unmet Needs and Key Pain Points Regulatory Landscape Impact of AI on Orthopedic Devices Market Advanced Prosthetics Smart Implants
Companies Profiled
- Zimmer Biomet Stryker Johnson & Johnson Medtech Smith+Nephew B. Braun Melsungen AG Globus Medical Arthrex, Inc. Enovis Acumed LLC Orthofix Medical Inc. Microport Scientific Corporation Conmed Corporation Paragon 28, Inc. Medacta International Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Maxx Orthopedics, Inc. FH Ortho Symbios Orthopedie SA Madison Ortho Green Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. Siora Surgical Pvt. Ltd. Orthopediatrics Corp. Restor3D Double Medical Technology Inc. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. AK Medical
