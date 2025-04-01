Enefit Green 2024 Audited Annual Report And Profit Allocation Proposal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At its meeting on 31 March, the Supervisory Board of Enefit Green approved the 2024 audited annual report of the Company and will submit it to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders for approval.

The annual report with included independent auditor's report (translations from Estonian originals) is attached to this notice and will be made available on Enefit Green's website at





Profit allocation proposal

Enefit Green's dividend policy (approved in 2021) foresees the intention to distribute 50% of the net profit of the previous financial year to shareholders as dividends. At the same time, the dividend policy stipulates possible exceptions, which can be any one-off effects, the need to ensure the company's liquidity and capital structure, and other circumstances that the Management Board may consider relevant.





Due to the need to improve the company's investment capacity, the Management Board of Enefit Green proposes not to distribute dividends for 2024 and submits following profit allocation proposal to the annual general meeting of shareholders.

The total retained earnings of the Enefit Green Group as of 31 December 2024 were €263,502k, including the net profit for 2024 of €70,268k.





The Management Board of Enefit Green proposes to the Annual General Meeting to allocate the net profit as follows:

Transfer to the statutory reserve capital: €3,513k

Retained earnings after allocations: €66,755k









Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communication

...



Attachment

EnefitGreen_AR_2024_ENG