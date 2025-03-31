Glucotrack Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results And Recent Corporate Highlights
| In thousands of US dollars
(except stock and per stock amounts)
|2024
|2023
|Research and development expenses (Note 9)
|9,499
|4,704
|Marketing expenses
|393
|122
|General and administrative expenses (Note 10)
|4,655
|2,278
|Total operating expenses
|14,547
|7,104
|Operating loss
|14,547
|7,104
|Other (income) expense
|(14
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|798
|-
|Loss on equity issuance
|1,925
|-
|Loss on settlement of liabilities
|4,758
|-
|Finance expense (income), net (Note 7)
|583
|(7
|)
|Loss for the year
|22,597
|7,097
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(24
|)
|1
|Comprehensive loss for the year
|22,573
|7,098
|Basic and diluted loss per share (Note 2O)
|68.44
|34.18
|Weighted average number of Common Stock outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
|330,171
|207,603
GLUCOTRACK INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| In thousands of US dollars
(except stock data)
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2023
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents (Note 2D)
|5,617
|4,492
|Other current assets
|151
|376
|Total current assets
|5,768
|4,868
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net (Note 6)
|59
|-
|Property and equipment, net
|95
|27
|Restricted cash (Note 2D)
|10
|10
|TOTAL ASSETS
|5,932
|4,905
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|992
|839
|Operating lease liability, current (Note 6)
|26
|-
|Convertible promissory notes (Note 4E)
|5
|-
|Other current liabilities
|252
|673
|Total current liabilities
|1,275
|1,512
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Derivative financial liabilities (Note 4F, 4G and Note 4J)
|17,421
|-
|Operating lease liability, non-current (Note 6)
|33
|-
|Loans from stockholders (Note 3)
|203
|196
|Total liabilities
|18,932
|1,708
|Commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 5)
|Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity (Note 8)
|Common Stock of $0.001 par value (“Common Stock”):
|100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 791,609 and 208,914 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
|1
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|119,229
|112,986
|Receipts on account of shares
|228
|48
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(8
|)
|16
|Accumulated deficit
|(132,450
|)
|(109,853
|)
|Total stockholders' (deficit) equity
|(13,000
|)
|3,197
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
|5,932
|4,905
GLUCOTRACK INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA BALANCE SHEET
The unaudited pro forma information gives effect to the first quarter 2025 Offerings, the exchange of Series B Warrants to common stock, and the revaluation of Series A Warrants.
The unaudited pro forma financial information is presented for informational purposes only and does not purport to represent what the results of operations or financial position of the Company would have been had the transactions described above actually occurred on the dates indicated, nor do they purport to project the financial condition of the Company for any future period or as of any future date. The unaudited pro forma financial information should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements and notes thereto included elsewhere in this Annual Report.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
|Year Ended December 31, 2024
|Adjustments
|As Reported
|Series B Warrant Exercise
|2025 Offerings
|Revaluation of Series A Warrants
|Pro Forma as Adjusted
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|5,617
|6,300
|11,917
|Total assets
|5,932
|12,232
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Derivative financial liabilities
|17,421
|(14,877
|)
|(2,452
|)
|92
|Total liabilities
|18,932
|1,603
|Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity
|Additional paid-in capital
|119,229
|14,877
|6,300
|2,452
|142,858
|Total stockholders' (deficit) equity
|(13,000
|)
|10,629
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
|5,932
|12,232
About Glucotrack, Inc.
Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes. The Company is currently developing a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system for people living with diabetes.
Glucotrack's CBGM is a long-term, implantable system that continually measures blood glucose levels with a sensor longevity of 3 years, no on-body wearable component and with minimal calibration. For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as“believe”,“expect”,“plan” and“will” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and Glucotrack undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results anticipated by Glucotrack will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Glucotrack's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Glucotrack's results include, but are not limited to, the ability of Glucotrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to the receipt (and timing) of regulatory approvals (including U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval); risks relating to enrollment of patients in, and the conduct of, clinical trials; risks relating to Glucotrack's future distribution agreements; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel, including sales and distribution personnel; and the additional risk factors described in Glucotrack's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025.
