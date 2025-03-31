403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chile Strengthens Antarctic Presence With Groundbreaking Icebreaker Almirante Viel
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile has made a significant leap in Antarctic exploration with the commissioning of the Almirante Viel, South America's first locally built icebreaker.
Delivered in July 2024 by ASMAR, Chile's naval shipyard, this $210 million vessel represents a milestone in naval engineering and strengthens Chile's scientific research, logistical capabilities, and sovereignty in one of the harshest environments on Earth.
The Almirante Viel is a Polar Class 5 vessel designed for year-round operations in extreme conditions. Measuring 111 meters in length and 21 meters in width, it displaces 10,500 tons and can break through one meter of ice at three knots.
Powered by a diesel-electric propulsion system delivering 12,600 horsepower, it boasts a range of 14,000 nautical miles and an autonomy of 60 days. The ship operates effectively in temperatures as low as -30°C, doubling the operational capacity of its predecessor.
In addition to logistical support for Chile's Antarctic bases, the vessel serves as a cutting-edge scientific platform. It is equipped with laboratories for microbiology, sediment analysis, chemistry, and hydrography.
Advancing Antarctic Research and Chilean Sovereignty
A unique“moon pool” enables researchers to deploy equipment into the water without exposure to external conditions. Accommodating up to 34 scientists alongside its crew of 86, the Almirante Viel facilitates multidisciplinary research critical to understanding Antarctica's ecosystems and climate.
The icebreaker also enhances Chile's sovereignty under the Antarctic Treaty System by adhering to strict environmental standards for waste management and emissions control.
Its advanced radar systems detect small objects at sea level, while its flight deck supports two helicopters for search-and-rescue missions. Medical facilities onboard include an operating room and spaces for treating hypothermia.
As part of Chile's“Antarctic Triad,” alongside the patrol ship Marinero Fuentealba and tugboat Lientur, the Almirante Viel underscores Chile's leadership in polar exploration.
By building South America's first icebreaker locally, ASMAR has set a precedent for innovation while fostering specialized labor and technological expertise.
This vessel cements Chile's role as a key player in Antarctic research and sustainable development in one of Earth's most fragile regions.
Delivered in July 2024 by ASMAR, Chile's naval shipyard, this $210 million vessel represents a milestone in naval engineering and strengthens Chile's scientific research, logistical capabilities, and sovereignty in one of the harshest environments on Earth.
The Almirante Viel is a Polar Class 5 vessel designed for year-round operations in extreme conditions. Measuring 111 meters in length and 21 meters in width, it displaces 10,500 tons and can break through one meter of ice at three knots.
Powered by a diesel-electric propulsion system delivering 12,600 horsepower, it boasts a range of 14,000 nautical miles and an autonomy of 60 days. The ship operates effectively in temperatures as low as -30°C, doubling the operational capacity of its predecessor.
In addition to logistical support for Chile's Antarctic bases, the vessel serves as a cutting-edge scientific platform. It is equipped with laboratories for microbiology, sediment analysis, chemistry, and hydrography.
Advancing Antarctic Research and Chilean Sovereignty
A unique“moon pool” enables researchers to deploy equipment into the water without exposure to external conditions. Accommodating up to 34 scientists alongside its crew of 86, the Almirante Viel facilitates multidisciplinary research critical to understanding Antarctica's ecosystems and climate.
The icebreaker also enhances Chile's sovereignty under the Antarctic Treaty System by adhering to strict environmental standards for waste management and emissions control.
Its advanced radar systems detect small objects at sea level, while its flight deck supports two helicopters for search-and-rescue missions. Medical facilities onboard include an operating room and spaces for treating hypothermia.
As part of Chile's“Antarctic Triad,” alongside the patrol ship Marinero Fuentealba and tugboat Lientur, the Almirante Viel underscores Chile's leadership in polar exploration.
By building South America's first icebreaker locally, ASMAR has set a precedent for innovation while fostering specialized labor and technological expertise.
This vessel cements Chile's role as a key player in Antarctic research and sustainable development in one of Earth's most fragile regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment