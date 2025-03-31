Herbalife To Fuel Women's College Basketball Stars With Personalized Nutrition And Hydration At 2025 Combine In Tampa, Florida

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are proud to bring over 20 years of experience of fueling athletes to college basketball players," said. "Our mission is to deliver personalized nutrition and hydration strategies that empower each athlete to perform at her peak. This is a pivotal moment for these women, not just as athletes, but as leaders in sport, and we're honored to provide the resources and expertise to help them take the court with confidence, strength, and readiness to shine."

As the Official Nutrition and Hydration Sponsor, Herbalife will provide participants with expert-led nutrition education designed to address the unique needs of female athletes, including factors like metabolism, muscle mass, and hormonal fluctuations that impact their nutritional and hydration requirements. In addition, Herbalife's science-backed products, including the Herbalife24 NSF Certified for Sport ®* line, will be available to both participants and spectators. This product line is specifically formulated to help replenish essential nutrients lost through sweat, optimizing hydration, endurance, and recovery.

"Having worked closely with Herbalife on several initiatives supporting athletes of all levels, I've seen first-hand how their expertise in nutrition education can make a significant difference in an athlete's performance," said Joe Abunassar, president of Herbalife IMPACT Basketball Center in Las Vegas and on-court instructor at the combine . "This combine is an incredible opportunity for these athletes, and with Herbalife's support, they will be well-equipped to perform at their highest level. This is a great step for women in basketball, and I'm excited to see what these athletes can achieve."

In addition to supporting the combine as its Official Nutrition and Hydration Sponsor, Herbalife is also the Official Nutrition and Hydration Sponsor of the Lilly Women's College All-Star Game , which will showcase 20 of the nation's top collegiate basketball players as they compete one final time before transitioning to the next phase of their careers.

"Herbalife's expertise in nutrition and hydration will ensure that athletes are fully prepared to showcase their talents," said Mark Starsiak , senior vice president at Intersport, the event organizers . "We are excited to provide this platform for women to take center stage in front of scouts and coaches, and we are grateful for Herbalife's support in making this event a reality."

For over two decades, Herbalife has been dedicated to empowering female athletes around the world, currently sponsoring more than 50 women across a variety of sports . The company's journey began with its very first sponsored athlete, a female athlete, and has continued to provide women in sports with the support they need to succeed. Herbalife provides athletes with access to nutritionists and dietitians, premium products, and other resources that are often lacking in female sports – giving them the tools they need to perform at their best. Through this continued support, Herbalife is helping to elevate women in sports and inspire the next generation of female athletes.

For updates on how Herbalife is fueling athletes around the world, follow @Herbalife, @HerbalifeUSA on social media.

*Certified for Sport® is a registered trademark of NSF International.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 95 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, visit .

About Intersport

Intersport is an award-winning agency that fills the empty space between marketing campaigns and consumers-helping brands make more meaningful connections. Its industry-leading team offers expert insights in content marketing, experiential marketing, hospitality, partnership consulting and platform development. The Chicago-based agency also owns and operates events across the professional and collegiate sports landscape, including basketball, football, golf, pickleball and volleyball. Intersport has been headquartered in Chicago since its inception in 1985 and has an additional office in Detroit. Learn more at and on social media (LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook ).

SOURCE Herbalife