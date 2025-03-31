Max Spann RE & Auction Co Announces Auction Of Waterfront Marina In Riverside, Burlington County NJ

Lightning Jack's Marina on Rancocas Creek

- Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co announces the upcoming auction of Lightning Jack's Marina on the Rancocas Creek, a fully operational and income producing marina and waterfront property located at 625 Harrison Street in Riverside, New Jersey. This rare investment opportunity offers direct access to the Delaware River and is ideally positioned to serve boaters, fishing enthusiasts, and waterfront businesses. The property will be offered in an online auction concluding on April 30, 2025.Lightning Jack's Marina on the Rancocas Creek features a variety of different types of boat docking options such as floating and stationary docks as well as sport ports and ramps with land storage. The property also boasts an apartment, restaurant, storage building, workshop and ample on-site parking. The marina is well known in the region for its boater-friendly atmosphere, strategic location, and potential for future expansion.Situated in Burlington County, Riverside provides easy access to major waterways, Philadelphia, and surrounding recreational boating destinations. It also has convenient access to Routes 130, and I-295. This is an excellent opportunity for marina operators, investors, and developers looking to acquire a prime waterfront property with established clientele and income potential.“Lightning Jack's Marina is a unique asset in the market, offering both a thriving business and a highly desirable waterfront location,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company.“With increasing demand for boating and waterfront properties, we expect strong interest in this auction.”Auction Details:For more information on the property, or to receive the Property Information Package with additional details, due diligence documents, and online bidding instructions, please visit the Auction Information Page .Property Previews are scheduled from 12-noon to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 9th and Tuesday, April 22nd. Bidding will open at 9 a.m. EST on Monday, April 28th, 2025, and close at 11 a.m. EST on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 via Max Spann's online bidding platform. Call 888-299-1438 or visit for details.Additional Upcoming Auctions:. City of Burlington, Burlington Co, NJ: A 0.258+/- Acre mixed-use redevelopment site situated directly across from City Hall, offering significant potential for commercial and residential development in a revitalizing downtown district. Auction by Order of the City of Burlington, April 30, 2025.. Borough of Sussex, Sussex Co, NJ: A 1.82+/- Acre site with mixed-use zoning, formerly used as the town's theater parking lot. Ideal for redevelopment in the heart of Sussex Boro. Auction by Order of the Borough of Sussex, April 30, 2025.For more information regarding these auctions, visit today and download the Property Information Packages.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction CompanyBased in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company is America's premier real estate auction and advisory firm. For over 50 years, our Accelerated Auction Marketing Program has created urgency in the marketplace, allowing sellers to control the terms and timing of the sale of their real estate assets. For more information, please visit .

