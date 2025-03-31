Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-03-31 10:15:48
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - HEALWELL AI Inc. : Announced today that it understands WELL Health Technologies Corp. intends to exercise its right to acquire 30,800,000 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and 30,800,000 Class B Multiple Voting Shares of the Company from certain of its existing shareholders pursuant to the call option agreement between HEALWELL, WELL, certain founding shareholders of HEALWELL and their permitted transferees dated October 1, 2023. HEALWELL AI Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $1.52.

