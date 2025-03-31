The Vitamin Shoppe® Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Supplement Line Formulated For GLP-1 Users

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Available exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores nationwide, as well as , this doctor-approved, dietitian-formulated supplement range provides targeted support across five essential categories: protein, fiber, probiotics, multivitamins, and a comprehensive all-in-one nutrient solution.

"With the surge in GLP-1 medication use for weight loss, we recognized a critical gap in the market for tailored nutritional support," said Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe. "GLP-1 medications can significantly impact appetite, digestion, and nutrient absorption, making supplementation essential. Building on the expertise of The Vitamin Shoppe's Whole Health Rx telehealth platform, we developed these new GLP-1 Support products as an easy-to-understand, one-stop solution for consumers seeking a balanced and holistic approach to weight loss and nutrient supplementation."

An Expert-Led Approach to GLP-1 Supplementation

Formulated with premium, clinically studied ingredients, in close consultation with dietitians and the Whole Health Rx Medical Advisory Council , the GLP-1 Support from Whole Health Rx collection is specifically designed to address common dietary gaps and side effects associated with GLP-1 medications:



GLP-1 Support Nutrient Powder – A powerhouse meal replacement providing 25g of high-quality protein, 24 essential vitamins & minerals, digestive enzymes, fiber, and a full serving of Truserv® greens. This all-in-one formula helps maintain lean muscle mass, supports digestion, and replenishes key nutrients often depleted by reduced food intake.



GLP-1 Support Protein – Featuring 30g of whey protein, 5g of collagen for skin health (which is often impacted by weight loss), and cutting-edge, muscle-preserving ingredients like myHMB® and PeptiStrong®, this formula helps counteract muscle loss-a key concern for GLP-1 users.



GLP-1 Support Fiber – With 15g of fiber per serving to support digestion, this advanced blend includes antioxidant-rich NatureknitTM fruit and vegetable fiber, InaveaTM acacia fiber, and Fibersol®-2, clinically shown to enhance GLP-1 activity.



GLP-1 Support Synbiotic – A triple-action gut health solution, combining PreForPro® prebiotic, HOWARU® Shape probiotic, and ButyraGen® postbiotic, to optimize digestion, immune health, and Akkermansia production-a beneficial gut bacteria linked to weight management and metabolic health.

GLP-1 Support Multivitamins (Men's & Women's Formulas) – These advanced daily multivitamins provide a host of essential nutrients across energy, metabolism, brain, heart, and immune health. Formulated with Suntheanine® for stress support, plus ginger for occasional nausea-two common concerns among GLP-1 users.

"GLP-1 users face specific nutritional challenges and finding products tailored to these needs can be challenging," said Tabitha Daley, a Registered Dietitian nutritionist with The Vitamin Shoppe who helped formulate the GLP-1 Support from Whole Health Rx products. "Our goal was to create an accessible, science-backed system that fills essential nutrient gaps, while also helping individuals feel their best throughout their weight-loss journey by addressing nutrition-related issues that are associated with GLP-1 drugs."

Quality & Innovation You Can Trust

As part of The Vitamin Shoppe's Quality Promise, each GLP-1 Support from Whole Health Rx supplement meets or exceeds industry standards for ingredient quality, manufacturing integrity, and independent third-party testing for purity and potency.

This product launch builds upon The Vitamin Shoppe's Whole Health Rx by The Vitamin Shoppe telehealth platform, which debuted in May 2024 to provide clinician-guided prescription access to GLP-1 medications (including Ozempic®, Mounjaro®, compounded semaglutide, and compounded tirzepatide), along with testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) solutions such as KYZATREX®.

To learn more about the complete portfolio of GLP-1 weight loss solutions from Whole Health Rx by The Vitamin Shoppe, visit The Vitamin Shoppe®

