Aloha, Muffin Lovers! Brighten Your Day With New Little Bites® Snacks Tropical Pineapple And Vanilla Muffins
New Little Bites® Vanilla Muffins celebrate the simple, delicious flavor of vanilla in a perfectly portioned pouch. For those looking for a limited-time treat, Little Bites® Tropical Pineapple Muffins provide a delightful twist with real pineapple, delivering a refreshing fruity burst of flavor in every bite. These bite-sized muffins are ideal for busy mornings, lunchboxes, or an afternoon energy boost.
Starting March 2025, you can find Little Bites® Vanilla Muffins (available in 5ct and 10ct packages) and Little Bites® Tropical Pineapple Muffins (limited-time offering) (available in 5ct) at major retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $5.49 for 5ct.
For more information, follow Little Bites® on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and explore littlebites .
About Bimbo Bakeries USA
Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operate 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 12,500 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.
