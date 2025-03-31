Eid Celebrated Across TN; CM Stalin, EPS, Annamalai Extend Festival Greetings

From Chennai to Coimbatore, and Madurai to Nagercoil, large crowds thronged mosques and open grounds, embracing one another and exchanging greetings to mark the end of the holy month.

Cities like Pudukottai, Salem, Ooty, and Thanjavur also witnessed significant participation in the celebrations as people exchanged the traditional sweet dish 'Seviyan' with each other.

In Nagore, located in the Nagapattinam district, thousands of Muslims attended a special Eid prayer held at Siladi Beach, organised by the Tamil Nadu Tawheed Jamaat. The faithful warmly embraced each other and shared heartfelt Eid greetings after the prayer.