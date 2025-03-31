403
Second Edition Of Startup Mahakumbh Is Poised To Be India's Largest Startup Event, Showcasing 3,000 Startups And 50,000+ Business Visitors
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 31: Startup Mahakumbh is set to return to New Delhi with its second edition, reaffirming its position as India's largest startup congregation and a global innovation showcase. Following the success of its inaugural edition, which saw participation from Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, this landmark event will take place from April 3–5, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. With the theme "Startup India @ 2047-Unfolding the Bharat Story," the summit aims to shape India's startup ecosystem for the future, driving innovation, policy discussions, and economic transformation.
This year's edition is expected to bring together more than 3,000 startups, 1,000 investors and incubators, and 10,000 delegates from over 50 countries, along with 50,000 business visitors. The event will provide a platform for startups to engage with industry leaders, investors, and policymakers, fostering collaboration and new business opportunities.
A key highlight of the event is the powerful public-private collaboration shaping India's startup landscape. Industry leaders and policymakers will share their insights, including Peyush Bansal, CEO & Co-founder of Lenskart, who will explore the evolution of D2C brands and future trends. Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, will discuss India's macroeconomic position in a global context and its impact on the startup ecosystem. S. Krishnan, IAS, Secretary of MeitY, will outline India's AI roadmap, while Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS, Secretary of DPIIT, will address policy-driven growth for startups. Adding to the lineup, Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO of Mensa Brands, will share strategies for scaling digital-first brands, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder of Infosys & Chairman of Axilor Ventures, will delve into India's tech evolution, and Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, will discuss the disruptions and opportunities in fintech. Manish Sabharwal, Vice Chairman of TeamLease Services, will provide insights into workforce innovation and the future of employment. These distinguished speakers will set the stage for dynamic discussions, offering startups valuable perspectives on innovation, policy, and business growth.
Adding to the excitement, Bollywood celebrities turned investors such as Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and Rana Daggubati will attend, further bridging the gap between entertainment and entrepreneurship.
Sector-focused pavilions will showcase advancements in artificial intelligence, deep technology, cybersecurity, health technology, biotechnology, agritech, climate technology, fintech, direct-to-consumer businesses, business-to-business models, gaming, sports, mobility, defense, space technology, and more. These pavilions will feature live demonstrations, masterclasses, panel discussions, fireside chats, and investor pitching sessions, creating an immersive experience for attendees.
Startups to watch out for include key players in D2C, mobility, health, and biotech. Notable names in mobility include Ather, Ultraviolet, River, Rapido, and Battery Smart. Health and biotech startups such as UR Advanced Therapeutics, Shira Medtech, Brain Sight AI, and Niramai will also be featured. The D2C segment will spotlight brands like Appliance, Go Desi, Assembly, Indus Valley, and Snitch.
A key announcement at the event includes the much-anticipated product launches of a D2C brand and a flying taxi, underscoring the spirit of innovation at Startup Mahakumbh. A highlight session, "Rivals in Business, Allies in Disruption: A Faceoff with SNITCH & The Souled Store," will feature a fireside chat between two competitor brands, adding a dynamic competitive edge to the discussions.
Curated by an organizing committee led by FICCI and supported by ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, TiE, IVCA, and Bootstrap Foundation, with strong backing from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Startup Mahakumbh 2025 is positioned as a key event driving India's innovation landscape. For startups, investors, and industry leaders, this event offers a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate, and contribute to India's entrepreneurial growth.
Date: April 3–5, 2025
Venue: Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi
About Startup Mahakumbh
Startup Mahakumbh is a first-of-its-kind event bringing together the entire startup ecosystem of India including startups, investors, incubators and accelerators, and industry leaders from several sectors. The event is led by FICCI, ASSOCHAM, IVCA and Bootstrap Advisory & Foundation; and supported by SIDBI, GEM, ECGC and DPIIT Startup India.
The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh is set to make a grand return in 2025, building on the tremendous success of its inaugural edition. The flagship startup event was an extraordinary success, attracting over 48,581 business visitors engaging with 1306 exhibitors including finest startups, soonicorns, and unicorns, from 26+ states and 14+ countries. It also hosted 300+ incubators and accelerators and 200+ leading angel investors, VCs, and family offices.
