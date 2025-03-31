The Longest And Shortest Flights In India This Summer Every Passenger Should Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) As the Northern Summer Schedule 2025 kicked off on Sunday, March 30, 2025, there were new launches, some shutdowns and a whole spate of network changes across Indian airports and airlines.While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA ) has approved 25,610 weekly flights, data shared by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, exclusively for this article, shows 23,234 flights being planned across airlines this April.

The highest number of flights--13,896-- will be operated by IndiGo followed by 3,720 by Air India . Air India Express , which is seeing the maximum growth and has 3375 slots allocated to it, sees 2,715 departures being planned. The slots are typically not utilised from the first day of the season with many flights starting progressively. Air India will continue to operate the longest domestic flight in the country with three weekly operations to Port Blair from Delhi.

The 2481 km long route takes three hours and thirty-five minutes on the way to Port Blair and three hours fifty minutes on the return. Air India deploys the A320 aircraft on this route. The shortest flight in the country is a tie between Diu-Keshod-Diu and Silchar-Imphal-Silchar, both 95 kms and operated by only government-run airline, Alliance Air, with ATR 72-600 operating the routes. The Diu- Keshod-Diu flight operates thrice a week while Silchar-Imphal-Silchar operates twice a week.

The 2,320 km long route to Srinagar from Bengaluru, is IndiGo's longest route in India. The airline is deploying the A321neo on this route which also is a Category 2 route under Route Dispersal Guidelines (RDG). The 119-km route to Kozhikode from Kochi, operated by the ATR 72-600 is the shortest route for IndiGo. IndiGo's shortest narrowbody route is the 145 km long flight between Srinagar and Jammu, which is also the shortest route in the network for Air India Express and SpiceJet, while its longest ATR route is a tie between thrice a week Bhubaneswar - Prayagraj and daily Kolkata-Raipur services.