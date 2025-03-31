Launch Of MOBIX Park & Charge - The Airbnb For Parking And Charging

MOBIX

MUNICH, GERMANY, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With today's launch of MOBIX Park & Charge , a new era of parking and charging for electric vehicles begins. Dubbed by many as the“Airbnb for parking and charging,” MOBIX Park & Charge tackles three of the biggest mobility challenges: too few parking spaces, too few charging stations, and too much traffic congestion – along with stressed drivers and unnecessary CO2 emissions.With MOBIX, drivers can find private parking spaces and charging stations, reserve them, and pay directly through the app. Private individuals can offer their parking spaces and charging stations for use, reducing traffic problems while earning extra income on the side.As public parking becomes increasingly scarce due to urban calming measures and existing parking garages fail to meet demand, there are many vacant yet previously inaccessible private parking spaces, especially in city centers. However, many of these private parking spots remain unused for large parts of the day. With MOBIX, parking space owners now have the opportunity to rent out their spots during these idle periods: simply specify the available times in the MOBIX app and wait for the first rental requests – done!For drivers, MOBIX proves to be a lifesaver: they can find and even reserve a parking spot near their destination, ensuring it's available upon arrival. For parking space owners, MOBIX offers an easy way to generate additional income.Similar to parking spaces, MOBIX also enables users to find and reserve available private charging stations. This is a relief for electric vehicle drivers: anyone who has searched for public charging stations knows the struggle – there are too few, and the available ones are often out of service. In the MOBIX app, users can locate both public and private charging stations, reserve them, and pay via credit card or MOBIX crypto tokens.MOBIX CEO Michael Reuter on the benefits of Park & Charge:“With MOBIX, we aim to achieve for parking and charging what Airbnb has accomplished for accommodations: better utilization of vacant, unused capacity. This creates a larger supply for consumers, eases traffic, helps reduce CO2 emissions, and enables households to earn extra income.”MOBIX Park & Charge is available immediately as an update to the popular MOBIX app in the Apple App Store and Google Play offered internationally in English.About MOBIXThe MOBIX app has been operated by MOBIX Marketplace GmbH, based in Munich, Germany, since 2022. Its integrated reward system, MOBIX Miles, encourages the use of sustainable transportation options such as bicycles, e-bikes, scooters, and electric vehicles. With over 550,000 active users in the micro-mobility sector, MOBIX will, starting April 2025, also provide drivers, as well as owners of parking spaces and charging stations, the opportunity to shape mobility sustainably.

Agnes von Weinheim

MOBIX Marketplace GmbH

