ISL Playoffs: Jamshedpur FC Upset Northeast United FC 2-0 In Shillong

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, March 30 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC defeated NorthEast United FC by 2-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong to enter the semi-finals of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Sunday.

The Red Miners will face League Shield Winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the last-four fixture, whereas the Highlanders' run in the campaign rounds off with this result. Jamshedpur FC's five away victories so far this season are the best that they have recorded in any ISL campaign.

The visitors grabbed the breakthrough in their unique style, with Ashutosh Mehta pulling off a long throw-in that found its way to Stephen Eze inside the 18-yard box. The towering defender made a quick feet adjustment before shooting the ball from a difficult angle on the right to the top left corner in the 29th minute.

Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate Mohammed Sanan built upon this momentum by embracing an effort from distance that had power behind it but missed the target on the right, swerving away from the post eight minutes later.

Buanthanglun Samte took matters in his own hands by pulling off a looping long ball from near the halfway mark that required goalkeeper Albino Gomes to make a timely save, showing impeccable composure under pressure four minutes into the second essay of the game. Soon afterwards, Samte adopted a more restrained approach, curling in a ball for Macarton Nickson that was laid in the path of Jithin MS. The latter's shot landed nowhere near to the target though.

Jamshedpur FC took the onus to possibly double the lead and develop a cushion of advantage late into the game. In the 83rd minute, Jordan Murray was engaged in a 1v1 with Asheer Akhtar on the right flank before he launched a probing cross for Javi Siverio, which the attacker shot slightly above target to mark a rather disappointing end to their quick counter-attack.

The Red Miners faced a setback after Mobashir Rahman was sent off in the 88th minute following an erratic challenge. However, they finally got hold of the coveted second goal in the added time, with Javi Hernandez and Ritwik Das interlinking inside the NorthEast United FC defensive third, as the Spaniard comfortably placed the ball into the middle of the net to guide his team into the semi-finals.