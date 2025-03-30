Three Significant Legal Aid Initiatives Inaugurated In Gurugram

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, March 30 (IANS) In a landmark initiative to deepen access to justice for marginalised communities, Justice Sanjiv Berry of Punjab & Haryana High Court on Sunday inaugurated three significant legal aid initiatives namely 'Nyay Setu Legal Aid Bridge for Prisoners', 'Sangini Prisons Legal Aid Clinic for Women Inmates' and 'Divyang Nyay Sahayata Kendra' of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Gurugram at District Jail Gurugram.

While divulging the details of the three initiatives of the (DLSA), the Secretary of District Legal Services Authority said that Justice Sanjiv Berry alongwith Subhas Mehla, District & Sessions Judge, Gurugram visited the District Jail, Gurugram, and interacted with jail inmates to understand their legal concerns and the challenges they face in accessing justice.

He said that the centerpiece of the launch was Nyay Setu Legal Aid Bridge for Prisoners, a two-month intensive legal aid campaign designed to bridge the gap between inmates and the justice system through a structured, data-driven approach.

“Unique to this initiative are dedicated legal aid teams conducting one-on-one interviews with inmates, identifying cases for bail or appeal, preparing paper books, and facilitating coordination with the High Court and Supreme Court Legal Services Committees for effective legal representation,” he said.

He said that the second initiative, Sangini Prisons Legal Aid Clinic for Women Inmates, has been established within the female ward of the jail to ensure confidential, gender-sensitive legal support through a dedicated female paralegal volunteer and regular visits by women advocates.

He further added that the third, Divyang Nyay Sahayata Kendra, which will function at the District Court Complex, is a one-stop support centre for Persons with Disabilities, providing wheelchair assistance, legal advice, and help with court procedures in furtherance of accessible and inclusive justice.

"These initiatives mark a significant step forward in realising the spirit of Article 39A of the Constitution and strengthening the legal aid framework in Gurugram," he added.