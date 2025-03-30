Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Drones Destroy Russian Field Ammo Storages, Five Armored Vehicles

Ukrainian Drones Destroy Russian Field Ammo Storages, Five Armored Vehicles


2025-03-30 07:06:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, Ukrainian uncrewed systems destroyed five enemy armored vehicles and a number of field ammunition warehouses.

That's according to the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops, Ukrinform reports.

"Phoenix unit's drone operators destroyed five enemy armored vehicles in several sorties. The final chord was flashy 'fireworks' at enemy field warehouses. They were burning so brightly that it was visible from space," the statement says.

Read also: Kharkiv strike: casualty toll up to 35, including 5 childre

As Ukrinform reported earlier, fighters from the 5th Border Guard Detachment shot down two Russian reconnaissance drones of the Gerbera type in the Sumy axis.

MENAFN30032025000193011044ID1109372260

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search