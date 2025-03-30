Ukrainian Drones Destroy Russian Field Ammo Storages, Five Armored Vehicles
That's according to the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops, Ukrinform reports.
"Phoenix unit's drone operators destroyed five enemy armored vehicles in several sorties. The final chord was flashy 'fireworks' at enemy field warehouses. They were burning so brightly that it was visible from space," the statement says.Read also: Kharkiv strike: casualty toll up to 35, including 5 childre
As Ukrinform reported earlier, fighters from the 5th Border Guard Detachment shot down two Russian reconnaissance drones of the Gerbera type in the Sumy axis.
