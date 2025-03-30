Ukrainian Drones Destroy Russian Field Ammo Storages, Five Armored Vehicles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, Ukrainian uncrewed systems destroyed five enemy armored vehicles and a number of field ammunition warehouses.

That's according to the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops, Ukrinform reports.

"Phoenix unit's drone operators destroyed five enemy armored vehicles in several sorties. The final chord was flashy 'fireworks' at enemy field warehouses. They were burning so brightly that it was visible from space," the statement says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, fighters from the 5th Border Guard Detachment shot down two Russian reconnaissance drones of the Gerbera type in the Sumy axis.