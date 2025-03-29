A' Functional Art, Avant-Garde And Expressional Objects Award Announces Comprehensive Prize Package For 2024

Avant-Garde Design Awards 2025

COMO, CO, ITALY, March 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Functional Art, Avant-Garde and Expressional Objects Award, organized by A' Design Award & Competition, announces its comprehensive prize package for the 2024-2025 competition period. This highly regarded international award aims to recognize outstanding achievements in functional art and avant-garde design, celebrating innovative approaches that merge artistic expression with practical utility. Now in its 16th year, the award program provides a platform for recognizing exceptional talent in the realm of experimental and avant-garde design.The A' Functional Art, Avant-Garde and Expressional Objects Award addresses the growing need for recognition of boundary-pushing design that challenges conventional norms while maintaining functional value. This award category specifically caters to designers, artists, and brands who create works that bridge the gap between fine art and functional design, responding to the increasing market demand for objects that serve both practical and aesthetic purposes.Submissions are welcomed from individual designers, design studios, art galleries, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. The competition accepts entries across various subcategories, including sculptural furniture, artistic lighting fixtures, and experimental objects. Key dates for the 2024-2025 period include the Omega Entry deadline on April 7th, 2025, with results announced on May 1st, 2025. Entries are evaluated based on innovation, functionality, aesthetic quality, and social impact.The evaluation process involves blind peer-review by an international jury panel comprising design professionals, academics, and industry experts. Each submission undergoes assessment based on pre-established criteria including innovation level, aesthetic qualities, functionality, and social impact. The anonymous voting system ensures fair and unbiased judgment of all entries.Winners receive the distinguished A' Design Award Winner Logo, an exclusive metal trophy, and recognition certificates. The award package includes invitation to the prestigious gala-night celebration, providing networking opportunities with industry leaders. Additional benefits encompass inclusion in design classifications and various promotional opportunities that winners may leverage at their discretion.The A' Functional Art, Avant-Garde and Expressional Objects Award serves a vital role in advancing the field of functional art design. By recognizing exceptional work in this domain, the award program aims to foster innovation and encourage the development of designs that enhance daily life while pushing creative boundaries.Interested parties may learn more about the award category at:About A' Functional Art, Avant-Garde and Expressional Objects AwardThe A' Functional Art, Avant-Garde and Expressional Objects Award represents a significant recognition platform in the contemporary art and design industry. The award focuses on identifying and celebrating innovative approaches that successfully merge artistic expression with practical functionality. This recognition program provides a specialized platform for designers and brands to showcase their achievements in avant-garde design, while maintaining complete confidentiality of their intellectual property. The award aims to advance the field of functional art by encouraging the development of superior products that benefit society through innovative design solutions.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award stands as a prestigious international design competition that recognizes excellence across multiple disciplines. Established in 2008, the competition operates through a rigorous blind peer-review process, ensuring fair evaluation of all submissions. The award program aims to promote good design practices globally by motivating designers and brands to create superior products that benefit society. Through its philanthropic mission, the A' Design Award strives to enhance global appreciation for good design while fostering innovation that contributes to human advancement. The competition welcomes participation from all countries and serves as a platform for recognizing design excellence that makes a positive impact on society.

