'Bringing Bad Name To Bareilly': Tauqeer Raza Slams ‘Bahraichi’ Cleric Over Salman Khan's Watch Controversy

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza on Saturday attacked fellow cleric Shahabuddin Razvi over his labelling of Bollywood star Salman Khan's watch controversy as 'un-Islamic and anti-Shariat' and also shared a piece of advice – not to defame one's own religion.

Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Tauqeer Raza lost his temper at the press conference on Saturday, when he was asked about his views on Shahabuddin Razvi's statement that Salman Khan wearing a Ram Mandir watch was against the Shariat and 'haram' (forbidden) in Islam.

"Who said it is against Shariat? Which Ulemas are these? You call him (Shahabuddin Razvi) Barelvi, he is from Bahraich, call him Bahraichi. Don't defame Bareilly. He has no connection with the Markaz, nor with Bareilly,” said a fuming Rizvi.

“He is bringing a bad name to Bareilly. Using Shariat in every matter, how to play cricket, how to keep fast? Who is he to tell all this?," he said further.

Maulana Razvi, the National President of All India Muslim Jamaat, had said that a Muslim wearing watch dedicated to Ram Temple was not permissible in Islam and asked Salman Khan to not only give up such illegal practice but also seek repentance for the 'sin'.

Further in a threatening message to 'Bahraichi' cleric, Tauqeer Raza said,“You must put an instant stop to such practices. If you don't mend your ways and continue to stand with the enemies of Islam, you will be given due treatment.”

The controversy over Salman's watch erupted when the actor was seen wearing the Ram Temple watch during the promotion of his upcoming film 'Sikandar'. His watch caught everyone's attention and soon invited reactions from many quarters, including Muslim clerics. The actor also posted a promotional image on Instagram, showcasing the gold dial watch paired with an orange strap.

Maulana Razvi, reacting to this, had said that Salman Khan is a prominent figure with large Muslim fan base and hence should refrain from activities deemed un-Islamic.