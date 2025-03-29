ASEAN Pledges Humanitarian Support Following Myanmar Earthquake

MENAFN - IANS) Jakarta, March 29 (IANS) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Saturday said it stands ready to support relief and recovery efforts following the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday.

"ASEAN reaffirms its solidarity with the families and communities affected by the earthquake and its impact," ASEAN said in a statement, extending its deepest sympathies and condolences to the people of Myanmar and Thailand.

Recognising the urgent need for humanitarian assistance, ASEAN said its relief and recovery efforts include deploying the ASEAN-Emergency Response and Assessment Team, utilising the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN, and providing Urban Search and Rescue support, based on the priorities identified by Myanmar and Thailand, reports Xinhua news agency.

Furthermore, ASEAN reaffirmed its commitment to closely coordinating humanitarian assistance efforts. With the support of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management, ASEAN will facilitate relief operations and ensure a timely and effective humanitarian response.

The devastating earthquake in Myanmar has claimed 1,002 lives, left 2,376 injured, and 30 people reported missing, according to the Information Team of the country's State Administration Council in a report at around 11:20 a.m. local time Saturday.

Rescue efforts have intensified in Myanmar despite severe disruptions to transportation and communication networks.

The quake, which originated near Sagaing, triggered 12 aftershocks ranging from 2.8 to 7.5 in magnitude, further worsening conditions in the affected areas.

The devastation has been widespread, with Mandalay, Bago, Magway, northeastern Shan State, Sagaing, and Nay Pyi Taw among the hardest-hit regions.

As authorities and rescue teams work around the clock to assist those impacted by the disaster, Myanmar faces the daunting task of recovering from one of its most powerful earthquakes in recent history.

Meanwhile, Thai authorities said on Saturday that nine people were dead, ten were injured, and 101 others remained missing in the capital, Bangkok, after the powerful earthquake sent strong tremors across Thailand.