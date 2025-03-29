403
IEG, RECORD FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL STATEMENT
(MENAFN- Italian Exhibition Group (IEGEXPO)) Rimini, 27 March 2025 – The Board of Directors of Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. (“IEG” or the “Group”) a
leading company in Italy in the organization of International trade fair events and a listed company at
Euronext Milan of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., today approved its draft statutory financial statements and
consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2024.
•IEG was the most profitable Italian trade show company in 2024 with a pre-tax profit of 40.7 million euros (+97.8%)
•Turnover also increased considerably: 250 million euros (+ 37.6 million compared to 2023)
•The Board of Directors resolved to distribute 6.2 million euros in dividends to shareholders: 2 million euros more than envisaged in the business plan
•In 2024, investments totalled 34.1 million euros and 10 new events were acquired, developed or created from scratch between Rimini, Vicenza and the rest of the world (for example, Venditalia at Rimini Expo Centre, Vicenza Classic Car at Vicenza Expo Centre, Riyadh Muscle Show in the Arab Emirates)
•15% of IEG''''s turnover was produced on international markets
•Today the Board of Directors co-opted Meris Montemaggi as a new board member
Corrado Arturo Peraboni (in the photo), CEO of IEG Group, said among his comments: “The solidity of our business model has been confirmed by the exceptional results of 2024 in which we were also able to grow organically, especially in terms of core exhibition products in our portfolio, such as KEY, Vicenzaoro, Sigep, RiminiWellness, Ecomondo and TTG. The investment plan to support the growth envisaged in the Strategic Plan 2023-2028 is proceeding as per schedule at Vicenza Expo Centre. In the meantime, the installation of two temporary halls was completed in October, which will enhance Rimini Expo Centre until further future expansion.”
