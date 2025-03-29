Hurun India Rich List 2025: Mukesh Ambani Or Gautam Adani - Who Is The Richest

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Hurun Global Rich List 2025 was released on Thursday, March 27. It showed that Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is still the richest in India. His wealth, however, saw a drop in an year.

Ambani still holds a comfortable lead over rival Adani Group boss Gautam Adani, Economic Times reported on Thursday.

While Ambani's net worth stands at ₹8.6 lakh crore, down by ₹1 lakh crore from the last year, Adani reportedly made significant gains with an increase in wealth by 13 percent, taking his net worth to ₹8.4 lakh crore.

Mukesh Ambani drops out of Top 10 rich list

Mukesh Ambani dropped out of the top 10 wealthiest list. His wealth declined by ₹1 lakh crore from last year due to rising debt levels, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List 2025.

Hurun Global Rich List 2025: Top 10 richest women

Meanwhile, Roshni Nadarr, the chairperson of HCL Technologies, with a net worth of ₹3.5 lakh crore, became the fifth richest woman in the world.

She also became the first Indian woman to break into the global top 10 women - after her father, Shiv Nadar, transferred a 47% stake in HCL to her.

Hurun Global Rich List 2025

Here are top 10 richest people in the world:

Globally, Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk emerged as the richest person worldwide.

Hurun Global Rich List 2025: Top 10 wealthiest people in world

Hurun Global Rich List 2025: Key finding focusing on IndiaThe report says there are 3,442 billionaires in the world. The number is up by 5 percent or 163 from last year.Ranked third, India is home to 284 billionaires, having added 13 new ones.China and India led the world for emigrant billionaires, whilst the US led with immigrant billionaires.India led with the highest percentage of family businesses.While 27 dropped off, India's billionaire count continued to grow. Mumbai remained the top city for billionaires, residence to 90 of them.Indian billionaires contributed 7% of the total wealth on the list, with seven in the Hurun Top 100.