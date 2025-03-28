403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatari Amir Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Eid Al-Fitr
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Friday a phone call from Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani who congratulated him on Eid Al-Fitr.
In the call, Qatari Amir wished happy returns of the blessed occasion for both nations and all Arab and Muslim countries. He also wished His Highness Sheikh Meshal everlasting wellbeing.
For his part, His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal thanked the Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim on the good sentiments which reflect the deep-rooted relations between the two Arabian Gulf nations. He also wished Sheikh Tamim everlasting wellbeing and progress and prosperity for Qatar and its people. (end)
ibi
In the call, Qatari Amir wished happy returns of the blessed occasion for both nations and all Arab and Muslim countries. He also wished His Highness Sheikh Meshal everlasting wellbeing.
For his part, His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal thanked the Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim on the good sentiments which reflect the deep-rooted relations between the two Arabian Gulf nations. He also wished Sheikh Tamim everlasting wellbeing and progress and prosperity for Qatar and its people. (end)
ibi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment