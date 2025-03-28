Florida Leaders Unveil New Partnership: A Global Gateway For Tech & Investment

MIAMI, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the eMerge Americas Conference + Expo, Florida's business and innovation leaders officially announced a new partnership aimed at establishing Florida as the premier entry point and hub for global technology, capital, and entrepreneurship. This initiative, anchored between Miami and West Palm Beach, will create a direct bridge between international investors, high-growth industries, and Florida's regional markets, building upon the strong momentum in the area that has successfully attracted a significant number of firms primarily focused in the financial services industry.

Led by three founding partners-Florida Council of 100, eMerge Americas, and Related Ross-the initiative aims to enhance access for entrepreneurs, providing crucial support through strategic infrastructure developments and targeted accelerator programs.

A Bold Vision for Florida's Future

"This is more than an economic development project-it's a global statement that Florida is ready to lead in innovation," said Michael Simas, President & CEO of the Florida Council of 100. "With this initiative, we are ensuring that companies landing here don't just start in Florida-they scale here and expand across the entire state."

The strategic initiative is designed to support Florida's fastest-growing industries, including:



Finance & Insurance – Southeast Florida represents 38.7% of Florida's finance GDP and nearly 94% of all venture capital raised statewide.

Health Services & Medtech – A $114.6 billion industry, with over 419,000 jobs in Southeast Florida alone.

IT & Tech – Florida's tech sector continues to surge, with Southeast Florida capturing 65% of all venture capital raised in IT across the entire state. Aerospace, CleanTech, & Logistics – Expanding Florida's innovation footprint beyond traditional industries, with 345,000 jobs in Southeast Florida within these emerging sectors.

Why Southeast Florida? Why Now?

"We've seen firsthand how South Florida has become a global hub for investment and innovation," said Melissa Medina, CEO & Co-founder of eMerge Americas. "This new partnership harnesses this momentum, positioning Florida as the destination for tech-driven global business."

The initiative, which includes Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, will coordinate with the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County, Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance and Miami-Dade Beacon Council, along with public and private sector partners throughout the region and state.

Southeast Florida is helping drive the state's economic surge:



$4.13 billion in venture capital activity in 2024, placing Miami among the top 5 in the U.S. for venture deal count and 6th in the nation for venture deal value.

$39 billion in new wealth and income in Palm Beach County post-pandemic, which is reported to be more than any other county in the country.

Massive infrastructure investment in commercial real estate, talent recruitment, and digital connectivity.

West Palm Beach has drawn financial institutions to its city, creating a foundation for a broader business ecosystem: Related Ross broke ground on 1 million square feet of office space in West Palm Beach in March, adding to an existing portfolio of 2 million square feet. The existing ecosystem of first class academic and healthcare institutions will be enhanced as Vanderbilt University and Cleveland Clinic are both launching new projects in West Palm Beach. Vanderbilt is constructing a new graduate campus expected to open in three years. Meanwhile, Cleveland Clinic has announced plans to build a 150-bed hospital and cancer research center, which is scheduled to open in the near future in West Palm Beach.

A Collaborative Effort to Scale Statewide

Unlike isolated business districts, this initiative is designed to enhance Florida's entire economy. Through strategic partnerships with regional accelerators, business leaders, and policymakers, the initiative will:



Expand Market Access – Florida Council of 100 will ensure seamless entry into Florida's broader business landscape.

Attract Global Investment – eMerge Americas will leverage its international network to bring in venture capital, startups, and corporate partners.

Develop Infrastructure – Related Ross is creating world-class commercial spaces and innovation hubs to support long-term growth in Palm Beach County. Ensure Transparency & Growth Metrics – A research component will track investment, job creation, and economic expansion.

"Great cities are not simply built; they emerge from the synergies between talent and partnerships," said Stephen Ross, CEO and Chairman of Related Companies. "As we navigate an era of rapid change driven by technological advances, South Florida is poised to become an innovation hub. With initiatives like this, we can link educational institutions, entrepreneurial programs, and sources of capital to create a new environment for American businesses."

Next Steps & Engagement

The launch of this new partnership marks the beginning of a statewide movement to position Florida as the ultimate destination for global business expansion. In the coming weeks and months, the initiative's partners will be working closely with investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to drive continued engagement and investment-including new efforts to market the region, accelerator programs and sources of capital.

About Florida Council of 100

The Florida Council of 100 is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization of business leaders dedicated to improving Florida's quality of life and economic well-being. Founded in 1961 at the request of Governor Farris Bryant, the Council serves as a trusted advisor to Florida's elected officials and policymakers. Its membership represents over 200 companies employing more than 1.3 million Floridians, collectively shaping the state's future through business-driven policy solutions and direct economic impact initiatives. For more information about the Florida Council of 100, visit .

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is the premier global tech event held annually in Miami, shaping the future of tech and innovation. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, attracts over 20,000 attendees from 60 countries and over 4,300 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, a startup accelerator program, startup pitch competitions, community events, masterclasses, and webinars, and publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a global catalyst for innovation and investment, working at the forefront of building the South Florida and Florida tech and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

About Related Ross

Led by visionary developer Stephen Ross, Related Ross is a fully integrated real estate firm with unparalleled expertise in mixed-use development. For more than 25 years, Related has led the transformation of West Palm Beach into one of the nation's fastest-growing cities to live, work, and visit. Related Ross leads the market in Class A office with over 2.8M square feet of existing commercial holdings built and under construction. Known for luxury residential buildings, Related Ross is introducing a new class of rentals and condos to the market, including The Laurel and South Flagler House. The company also developed and owns the most celebrated destinations in the region including CityPlace – the most visited neighborhood in the City, fostering culture and enriching the community with lush green spaces, a diverse mix of experiential retail and culinary offerings, the largest concentration of public art installed by a private company in Palm Beach County, educational programming and modern residences; as well as Hilton West Palm Beach, RH West Palm and the historic Harriet Himmel Theater. For more information about Related Ross, please visit

