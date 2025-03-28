Miami's Ultra Music Festival That Attracts Tens-Of-Thousands Of People Will Once Again Use Saferwatch Technology & Mobile App To Keep Public Safe

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Attendees are encouraged toby reporting issues through any of the following methods:

305-800-8477
Submit photos and videos via the SaferWatch mobile app

All reports can be made anonymously, ensuring that anyone can alert authorities to suspicious activity or emergencies without hesitation. Once a report is submitted, the SaferWatch app immediately notifies on-site security and law enforcement of the user's location and details of the incident. The platform also supports two-way communication, so officials can provide instructions or ask follow-up questions as needed. By empowering attendees to share tips, including photos or videos directly from their phones, Ultra and SaferWatch aim to address potential issues proactively – often before they escalate.

This year marks five years of collaboration between Ultra and SaferWatch. The results of this sustained effort speak for themselves: Ultra's 2022 festival saw a record low number of security incidents after new measures like the SaferWatch system were implemented. With over 170,000 people attending Ultra 2022 and similarly large crowds expected in 2025, the continued use of SaferWatch underscores Ultra's dedication to attendee safety at large-scale events. Organizers have continually expanded safety initiatives-from increased on-site police and security presence to technology partnerships like SaferWatch-to create a secure environment where fans can focus on enjoying the music.

"Ultra Music Festival is an incredible event that brings together hundreds of thousands of fans. Ultra is committed to keeping their attendees safe and we are proud to play a role in the proactive and real-time safety measures for a large event like this," said Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch . "By giving every attendee an easy, anonymous way to alert law enforcement and fire rescue to any concern, SaferWatch empowers festival-goers to play an active role in keeping the festival as safe as possible. We are proud to continue our partners in hip with Ultra for the fifth year running, helping to ensure everyone can enjoy the music while knowing that safety is a top priority."

SaferWatch is a leading mobile security platform that enables the public to report suspicious activity, threats, or emergencies in real-time directly to law enforcement and security agencies. The SaferWatch app provides users with a simple and anonymous way to " See Something, Send Something, " fostering proactive safety at the touch of a button. The platform supports text, photo, and video submissions and offers two-way communication so authorities can swiftly gather information and send guidance. SaferWatch has a proven track record at major public gatherings – it has been deployed at music festivals, sporting events, and public venues worldwide, including previous Ultra Music Festivals, professional sporting events, and even the Miami Super Bowl LIV. By empowering communities and event attendees to easily report concerns, SaferWatch helps prevent incidents and provides peace of mind in any crowd.

