Study Finds That 88 Percent Of Paris Region Residents Engaged With The Games

MENAFN - 3BL) International Olympic Committee news

Nearly nine in ten residents of the greater Paris region aged 15 and older – 88 per cent – actively followed the Olympic Games Paris 2024 , as a recent study undertaken by the Paris Region Institute shows. With the slogan“Games Wide Open”, the Paris 2024 organisers set out to open the Olympic and Paralympic Games to as many people as possible – local and international – through a diverse range of programmes and experiences.

From attending the Opening and Closing Ceremonies along the River Seine, witnessing the best of sport at Paris 2024's iconic venues, to immersing themselves in fan engagement activities and meeting Olympic medallists at the Champions Park, the people of Paris and its surrounding region fully embraced their role as hosts. Eighty-four per cent of residents of the Paris region stayed in the French capital during all or part of the Olympic Games period, according to the study.

The Paris 2024 organisers also made sure that the entire French nation was involved in the Games. More than 180“Club 2024” venues were established across the country, offering the public a chance to watch live broadcasts of competitions and ceremonies, take part in a wide range of sporting activities, and enjoy cultural events. The study also shows that 79 per cent of the French population living outside the greater Paris region followed the Games.

“For two weeks during the Games, Paris was at the centre of a vibrant celebration of athleticism and the Olympic values, with the unifying power of sport on full display. Spectators filled the streets, creating an electrifying atmosphere that extended beyond competition to embrace participation, inclusion and the very essence of the Olympic spirit,” said Marie Sallois, the IOC Director for Corporate and Sustainable Development.

As a signature event of Paris 2024, the Marathon Pour Tous mass marathon marked a historic first. The event gave amateur runners the unprecedented opportunity to race the same marathon course, on the same day, as the Olympic athletes. On 10 August, nearly 40,000 runners took to the streets of Paris, following the same route as the elite athletes, passing some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Louvre Pyramid, the Palace of Versailles, the Eiffel Tower, and the Grand Palais. Between May 2024 and September 2024, satisfaction with the organisation of the Games amongst Ile-de-France residents rose from 72 per cent to 84 per cent.

An independent survey conducted on behalf of the IOC demonstrated the unprecedented global appeal of the Games, with around five billion people – 84 per cent of the potential global audience – following the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Spectators around the world watched the breathtaking athletic performances set against the stunning backdrop of Paris's most iconic landmarks.

The Olympic spirit gained traction in France long before the Opening Ceremony, inspiring a new generation through nationwide initiatives. Leading up to the Games, over eight editions of Olympic and Paralympic Week (OPW) engaged five million young people, promoting physical activity, inclusion and the core values of Olympism. As part of these efforts, a nationwide programme successfully integrated 30 minutes of daily physical exercise into primary school routines, promoting healthier lifestyles from an early age. Additionally, the 1,2,3, Swim! programme provided swimming lessons to French children, equipping them with essential water safety skills.