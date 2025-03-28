Three Luxe Beach Houses In Florida's 30A Region To Sell At Luxury Auction® In April

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 10, 2025, three new oceanside homes will be offered for sale at luxury auction, reports Platinum Luxury Auctions, the Miami-based auction house specializing in the auction sale of multimillion-dollar residential properties. Platinum is offering the properties in partnership with listing brokerage Christie's International Real Estate Emerald Coast (formerly Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches). Beau Blankenship, a top-producing luxury sales agent in the area, is the listing agent of record for the three properties.

On April 10, 2025, three newly constructed oceanside homes in the Florida panhandle's coveted 30A marketplace will be offered for sale at luxury auction®. The three homes – one in Inlet Beach and two in Santa Rosa Beach – were completed in 2024, and were designed for use as private residences or luxe vacation rentals. Platinum Luxury Auctions is managing the sales in tandem with listing agent Beau Blankenship of Christie's International Real Estate Emerald Coast. 30ALuxuryAuction.

The two Santa Rosa Beach properties at 58 Woodward Drive (left, with arrow) and 62 Woodward Drive (middle, with arrow) are being offered via“High Bidder's Choice,” meaning the auction's high bidder can apply its winning bid to its choice of either property. Both homes were completed in 2024, and were designed to function as private residences or vacation rental assets. 30ALuxuryAuction.

At 62 Woodward Drive, the grand salon includes a sleek, built-in fireplace and plenty of room to gather family and friends. The residence is ideal for entertaining or vacation getaways, and can accommodate up to 16 overnight guests. 30ALuxuryAuction.

Situated just a short stroll from the ocean in Inlet Beach, the property at 100 Brenda Lane was recently completed in 2024. The tri-level home offers +5,700 sf of living space, with 7 beds and 7.5 baths. There is also a rooftop terrace providing 360-degree views. The beachside home can sleep up to 24 guests comfortably. 30ALuxuryAuction.

Interiors at 100 Brenda Lane are in the“beach house chic” style, and feature bright and spacious living areas filled with natural light. The gourmet kitchen and cozy living room are shown here. 30ALuxuryAuction.

Previously, each property was asking $6 million or more, but now at least one of the three homes will now be sold to the highest auction bidder without reserve. Following the sale of the first property, the seller has the option to also sell the second and/or third property without reserve. According to Platinum, the seller will make that decision on auction day, based upon the property preferences cited by the bidders as part of their registration for the sales. Those bidder preferences will also determine which property will be sold first, and without reserve. Any properties that are not sold without reserve will be offered subject to the seller's confirmation, meaning the seller can immediately negotiate the highest bid in real-time with the given bidder(s).

The three-property offering marks Platinum's return to the 30A market following a successful luxury auction sale in Santa Rosa Beach in June of 2024. That $4.2 million sale was completed on behalf of the same developer who owns the three properties headed for the auction block in April. "The seller is an active developer specializing in luxury homes throughout the 30A region," according to Platinum's founder and president, Trayor Lesnock. "While much of his inventory has sold traditionally, he has enough experience and market savvy to understand the value of the expeditious, non-contingent sales provided by the luxury auction process, which serve to optimize the transfer of his remaining properties as the market begins to naturally recalibrate."

Each of the three beach homes was completed in 2024. One is located in Inlet Beach and two are located side-by-side in nearby Santa Rosa Beach. The homes were built to serve as private residences or for use as high-end rental properties, given the area's well-established demand for vacation rentals. The Inlet Beach home can sleep up to 24 guests, while each of the Santa Rosa homes sleeps up to 16 guests.

All homes are designed in an elegant yet relaxed "beach chic" style, with clean, spacious interiors filled with natural light. The two Santa Rosa Beach homes were designed by award-winning architect Christopher Reebals , a 20-year veteran in residential and commercial design. The three homes each offer three living levels, with the Inlet Beach home also featuring a rooftop deck with 360-degree views, in addition to private and deeded beach access, a valuable commodity in the 30A market.

Basic details of the three properties are as follows... Each property is sited on a manicured parcel slightly larger than 0.30 acres. The larger Inlet Beach home, located at 100 Brenda Lane , has 5,743 sf of living area, with 7 bedrooms, 7 full and one-half bath. The two Santa Rosa Beach homes, at 58 Woodward Drive and 62 Woodward Drive , offer frontage on a small lake. At 58 Woodward, interiors span 5,502 sf, with 5 bedrooms and 7 full bathrooms. Next door at 62 Woodward, living areas also occupy 5,502 sf, with 5 bedrooms, 7 full and one-half baths. All homes have private pools surrounded by paved, outdoor living areas.

The coastal area known as "30A" consists of the beachfront and oceanside lands located south of County Road 30A, which stretches 24 miles between Destin and Panama City, along the coastline of Florida's panhandle. It's home to some of Florida's most charming seaside towns, with their pristine beaches and clear ocean waters. It was the 30A town of Seaside which served as the idyllic, fictional hometown of Seahaven Island in actor Jim Carey's hit film The Truman Show.

Property tours are available by daily appointment until April 9, and must be scheduled through Platinum's project manager, Renee Alossi, by calling 800.674.2997. Additional details, photos, video and due diligence documents are also available online at 30ALuxuryAuction .

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark for the term "luxury auction(s)." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties in the U.S. and select international markets, and has offered properties in 33 states and 15 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.7 billion in luxury auction sales, and has consulted or advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $4.5 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions .

