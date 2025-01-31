Mileagewise Is The First To Offer Lifetime Deals For Mileage Tracking Solutions In The U.S.

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - MileageWise is the first company to announce offering lifetime plans for mileage tracking, catering to long-term users. By eliminating monthly or yearly fees, users can significantly reduce software costs over time.







As tax season approaches, self-employed individuals, freelancers, and small business owners must prepare their mileage logs for tax deductions. With the IRS business mileage rate currently set at 70 cents per mile, maintaining accurate records is crucial.

Mileage tracker apps have become indispensable for ensuring tax compliance, minimizing audit risks, and maximizing deductions. While many options exist, each with its pros and cons, the real question is: which app truly delivers the best value?

HERE IS WHAT MILEAGEWISE OFFERS:

Key Features:



Automatic mileage tracking with AI-powered log assembly.

Retrospective trip creation to account for missed or forgotten drives. IRS-proof reporting for hassle-free tax filing.

PRICING:

Subscription Plans:

$6.99/month or $69.99/year, with a 2-week free trial and no feature limitations.

Lifetime Plans:



Small Lifetime: $99.99 for ongoing tracking and reporting. Gold Lifetime: $499.99 for tracking, IRS-proof reports, and full past mileage recovery.

Best For:

Users looking for comprehensive features, retrospective tracking, and long-term cost savings.

Considerations:

The lifetime plan requires a higher upfront investment, but it leads to significant savings over time.

With tax season around the corner, choosing a reliable mileage tracker app can help you maximize your savings. Explore your options in the App Store and Play Store to find the best option for your needs and budget. Start tracking now to make the most of your deductions this year!

About MileageWise:

MileageWise is a mileage tracker and mileage log software for tax deductions, with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Founded in 2001, the company's focus is to help users easily create IRS-Proof mileage logs, for the present year and previous ones. To learn more, visit: .

