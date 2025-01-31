AP Artisans Seek State Support To Preserve Traditional Raja-Rani Doll Craft

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amaravati, Jan 31 (KNN) A century-old wooden toy-making tradition in Andhra Pradesh's Settigunta and Lakshmigaripalle villages is seeking recognition and support to ensure its preservation.

The artisans, renowned for their intricate Raja-Rani dolls, are advocating for assistance similar to that provided to Etikoppaka toys, another celebrated cultural symbol of the state.

The Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation has taken a significant step by designating the region as a Raja-Rani Dolls Cluster.

Following this recognition, the State government has submitted a Detailed Project Report to the Ministry of MSME, proposing a Rs. 6 crore investment for infrastructure development, including land development, building construction, and machinery procurement.

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is currently reviewing the project's feasibility, with field inspections scheduled for February and implementation expected by mid-2024. The initiative will receive 85 percent funding from the Centre and 15 percent from the State.

The craft's legacy spans approximately 100 families in these villages, situated along the Kurnool-Chittoor National Highway. These artisans have maintained their traditional skills for over a century, with entire families participating in the intricate process of wooden toy-making.

Their products have established a strong market presence at religious pilgrimage sites across Andhra Pradesh and maintain cultural significance in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where the dolls are traditional wedding gifts.

The craft achieved national recognition between 1997 and 2002 through government-sponsored exhibitions across India. A particularly notable moment occurred when former US President Bill Clinton purchased a Shakuntala wooden doll, crafted from white pumpkin wood, during an exhibition in Hyderabad.

In 1993, the artisans organised themselves under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Artistic Wooden Toy Makers Cooperative Society, led by K Subbarayudu Achari.

Despite this rich heritage, the craft faces sustainability challenges, with many families transitioning to alternative professions due to limited support.

According to Subbarayudu Achari, the cluster recognition could revitalise the industry through enhanced training programs, improved infrastructure, and expanded marketing opportunities at the national level.

The unique craftsmanship of Settigunta dolls, particularly their exclusivity in neighboring states, underscores the potential for growth with proper government backing and promotion.

(KNN Bureau)

